Seabourn, a cruise line brand of Carnival Corp,, announced plans to resume guest cruise operations this summer, sailing from ports in the Caribbean.
The itinerary does not include Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to continuing U.S. government restrictions.
The company said it is continuing to work with authorities to resume sailing in the U.S. Its Carnival Cruise Line brand has announced possible U.S. restart plans and hopes to begin operating sailings in July on three ships from ports in Miami and Galveston, Texas. The company and several of its brands are also hopeful that cruises will be allowed to sail to Alaska for part of the summer.
The initial summer cruises, with those in the Caribbean sailing from Barbados, will take place with adjusted passenger capacity and enhanced health protocols developed in conjunction with government and health authorities, and informed by guidance from the company's public health, epidemiological and policy experts.
Carnival and its other brands have already started sailing out of the Mediterranean (Italy), with plans to restart cruises this summer out of the United Kingdom and Greece.
