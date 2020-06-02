Despite the fact that tourism activity in the Caribbean—its main economic engine—was recovering slowly from the impact of the 2017 hurricanes and maintained an increasing trend, the paralysis caused by the coronavirus delayed all progress and left losses estimated at over $6 billion throughout the region.
According to Frank Comito, CEO of the Caribbean Hotels and Tourism Association (CHTA), hotel occupancy remains below 8.3 percent and could plummet to 3 percent, which has generated losses of $2 billion in tax earnings and one million jobs temporarily.
"Before the pandemic, the industry worldwide maintained a growth tendency that had lasted for nearly a decade. The impact has been severe and our region is not the exception. The losses are considerable and it is estimated that they will continue to increase," Comito said.
In terms of air operations in the region, Comito revealed that there have been $5.3 billion in losses as a result of reduced air passenger traffic. However, the CHTA official assured that the industry will begin to emerge, particularly because of business and leisure travel.
Globally, Comito stressed that virus' impact on tourism has been five times worse than the 2008 financial crisis. It is estimated that COVID-19 will lead to 100.8 million job losses and a financial blow of $2.7 trillion.
