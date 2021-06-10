Let the adventure begin! Adventure of the Seas, the 15-deck Voyager-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, has made its arrival into Nassau for the restart of cruising in the region. The magnificent vessel, which can accommodate 3,807 passengers at full capacity, entered the harbour with no passengers aboard – only crew members. It will leave Nassau on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at reduced occupancy, commencing the first in its “7-Night Bahamas & Perfect Day” summer series. The ship was escorted steadily into the harbour with a grand water salute courtesy of the Nassau Harbour Pilots Association.
“We couldn’t be happier,” exclaimed Mike Maura, CEO of Nassau Cruise Port, when asked about the arrival of the ship. “This vessel and all the hope that this first voyage will carry out to sea on Saturday have been a long time in the making. We are very appreciative that Royal Caribbean has chosen to partner with us, with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, and all our industry partners to make this home port launch from Nassau possible. As you can imagine, we are all extremely excited and working overtime to ensure that this launch is successful.”
Passengers will be greeted to a warm Bahamian “Party In da Backyard” upon their arrival at the port on Saturday, which will include ice-cold Kaliks, courtesy of Commonwealth Brewery, live music, Junkanoo performances, drills by the students of the LJM Maritime Academy, and much more. The entire event will be live streamed on the Nassau Cruise Port Facebook account beginning at 12 noon.
In addition to the economic benefits that The Bahamas will experience as the industry rebounds, Maura noted that Bahamians can also participate in this exciting venture in a new way - by starting a cruise vacation in Nassau instead of flying abroad for the first time. “I’ve heard of a few Bahamians who will be sailing aboard Adventure of the Seas on this trip and I’m sure there will be many more of us who will take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”
“This is our time to shine and to put Nassau on the map as a homeporting destination of choice,” he added. “We will do so with immense pride, making the Bahamian people proud and making our guests and cruise line partners excited that they chose to start and end their cruise in Nassau. This is the beginning of an incredible voyage for us all.”
