Caribbean Airlines has launched services to the Eastern Caribbean from Barbados effective July 22, 2020.
Flights will initially operate between Barbados to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada with other destinations to be added once the regulatory approvals are received.
The route expansion into the Eastern Caribbean is part of the airline’s current strategic plan. Earlier this year, Caribbean Airlines acquired additional aircraft and resources including pilots and cabin crew to support this initiative.
“Transport is a main pillar of Caribbean States, where it provides a space for the facilitation of trade, investment, and the movement of people. Regionally and internationally, there is a lot to restart, and subject to regulatory approvals Caribbean Airlines is resuming our 2020 plans to expand routes in the Eastern Caribbean. This will begin from Barbados, as its borders are now open to commercial services," said the CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera.
"For us, improving connectivity is a strategy that has been in the making and we have carefully planned for this expansion, using data and other research to guide our decisions,” he added.
In other news, Caribbean Airlines advises that the borders of Trinidad & Tobago remain closed to regular scheduled passenger flights. As such, the airline is not operating International commercial flights out of or into Trinidad & Tobago at this time.
