The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization that represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, has released numbers on new car sales for February, showing a healthy increase compared with year-over-year.
The month ended with a total 8,382 new units sold, compared with the same month in 2918, when 7,723 were sold island, representing an increase of 8.5 percent.
In February, the segment that reported the most sales were Minivans, which saw an increase of 46.5 percent, followed by Pick-Ups with an increase of 23.5 percent, Subcompact sales increasing by 19.3 percent and those of Compacts by 15.8 percent—all compared with February 2019.
“Sales of over 8,000 units for a February had not occurred since 2006. In addition, we have had the advantage of having favorable factors for sales such as low interest rates and the reduced price of gasoline. In the end, all this helped to balance the results a little. However, so far this year, there is still a 5.3 percent decrease [compare with the same time period in 2019],” said GUIA President Ricardo M. García.
