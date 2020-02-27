The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization that represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, has released numbers on new car sales for January, showing a significant drop.
The month ended with a total of 6,664 units sold in Puerto Rico in contrast to the same month last year when 8,172 cars were sold. This represents a decrease of 18.5 percent compared to the previous year.
One of the segments that suffered a significant impact for the month was the Vans segment with a decrease of 71.1 percent in sales, followed by the Sport segment with a 52 percent drop and the Compact Sedans segment with a decrease of 35.8 percent—all compared with January 2019 sales.
"It is clear that the effects of the earthquake at the beginning of last month, with its aftershocks, also negatively impacted the results in car sales," said Ricardo M. García, president of GUIA.
“No one in the industry has been oblivious to the economic effect that these natural phenomena have had in the country, but mainly to all of us who have concessionaires in the south and west areas, uncertainty and instability created a dislocation in operations and especially fear among staff. However, we know that our people are strong, resilient and above all, hopeful for a speedy recovery.
“Therefore, we urge the support of government entities to continue requesting the [federal] funds allocated to Puerto Rico for such recovery until it is reached. Meanwhile, we remain ready to provide good service to our customers with the new vehicles they want. We will continue to do our job,” García said.
