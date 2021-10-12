For 16 consecutive months, car sales in Puerto Rico closed above the previous month.
On this occasion it was the month of September that ended with a total of 9,570 units sold in Puerto Rico in contrast to the sales during the same month in 2021 with 8,432 units sold. The September 2021 numbers represent an increase of 13.50% compared to the previous year. according to the most recent data from the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization that represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico.
One of the segments that had a significant impact for the month was the Subcompact segment with an increase of 44.52% in sales, followed by the Pick-Up segment with an increase of 24.30% and the SUV segment with an increase of 26.91 % with the previous year. However, the Mini-Compact segment suffered a marked decline of -41.49% this month compared to the same month last year.
"We have been five consecutive months in which the total volume of the month has decreased from the previous one and in large part it is a reflection of the reduction of inventory levels in dealerships due to the problem of the lack of the computer chips they use. The vehicles. It is unfortunate because they are income that could have entered the economy of the country at a time when there is more demand than supply," indicated Ricardo M García, president of GUIA.
"However, this does not happen only in Puerto Rico, but it is a global problem. It is estimated that over 7.7 million cars will be discontinued this year and it will cost the automotive industry over $ 210 billion in revenue," he added.
