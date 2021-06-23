The lack of cars for sale due to high consumer demand and low production worldwide - caused by a shortage of electronic parts and labor - has increased the costs of new and used cars, while prices for rental units have also risen, auto industry leaders told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

José Martínez, president of Charlie Car Rental, reported that “at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the strongest spending had to be eliminated. In my case, from 750 cars, it dropped to 550. Other companies reduced their fleet between 30 percent and 40 percent. This has caused prices to go up. For example, for June the daily rentals of $30 and $40 has risen to $100 to $135.”

The problem, he explained, is that at this time, it is impossible to recover the numbers of motor vehicle fleets, due in part to high demand from local customers and tourists for rental units, which is reflected in the ‘sold out’ status that the company has had for the past weekends.

“Now that credit lines have been re-established, we find there are no vehicles to buy. There is a shortage of electronic chips and a shortage of staff that is affecting the production of cars,” Martínez added. “It is impossible to get the cars to replace the fleet, and in the face of shortages, prices rise. People line up looking for cars; there are calls one after the other.”

In the case of Popular Auto, although it was not forced to reduce the fleet last year - units are regularly changed between nine months and 2.5 years after acquiring them - it has seen the effect of the shortage and increase in prices.

“We did not have our inventory, but we have cars ready to be replenished and we cannot do it because there are none. Prices have also increased; they are being sold at a premium price, no discount,” said Antolín Velasco, president of Popular Auto.

The executive also confirmed the increase in motor vehicle rentals, although the price varies by location. “Prices are much higher than the regular rates for this time, although for summer, rates are more expensive. They can start over $40 a day and are now going up to $85 or more, depending on the sector because airport rentals are more expensive,” Velasco added.

Eduardo González Green, a CPA who has among his clients dealers from the Island and has carried out studies on the automotive industry, confirmed the lack of inventory that Puerto Rico faces, even though it has had historical sales in the past five months. “There’s a huge shortage of new cars; dealers ask for 120 cars and they get 20,” he said.

For his part, Julio Ortiz, president of the Puerto Rico Car Distributors and Dealers Association stated that the price of new cars has increased by roughly 6 percent, while used cars have had a 32 percent increase versus May 2020.

González agreed, assuring that “the car shortage has caused used cars sold at auctions to increase in price between $3,000 and $4,000.

Regarding the value of the units, Martínez agreed that the cost of used cars is higher. “I have seen a rise in price in used cars, but not as high as $4,000.”

Concern Over Lack of Inventory

Ricardo García, president of the United Group of Automobile Importers, acknowledged the rise in prices experienced by new cars, but does not know the percentage of growth “because that will depend on each local dealer or distributor.”

He reported that according to global estimates, the lack of cars will mean that in 2021, close to 3.9 million units will not be sold, which represents a decrease in revenue of $60 billion.

“What is coming in from inventory is leaving and there is not much variety. We are concerned about this shortage because we could be much better off in Puerto Rico. We are seeing high demand from customers and I estimate that this situation will carry on to 2022. We are grateful for the sales boom we have had and this shortage may hinder the potential growth of the industry,” García underscored.

He added that the government’s collections are also affected by the lack of inventory of cars for sale, since it receives an average of $4,500 per unit in excise taxes.

From January to May 2021, over 55,000 new cars have been sold on the island, a historical figure that is projected to continue increasing until reaching 120,000 units by the end of the year, according to their estimates.