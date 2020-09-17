The government of Puerto Rico and leaders of the economic sector are making efforts to attract pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of medical equipment with the purpose of transferring their operations to Puerto Rico, an initiative joined by the mayor of Canóvanas, Lornna Soto, who appointed an advisory committee for the development of this industry in her municipality with aims to create new jobs.
"We are working full steam ahead to promote economic development. Before the pandemic, we had reduced unemployment from 14 percent to 6.7 percent and my goal is to bring it to 2 percent or 3 percent. To achieve this, we have to work at full steam with alternatives to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the measure of Jenniffer González, resident commissioner in Washington, who promotes Puerto Rico as a hub or national center for the production of medical equipment and drugs, there is an excellent opportunity to bring back that economic activity that depends on Asian markets," the mayor said.
Soto announced that the committee will be composed of the municipal planner Manuel Hidalgo; the senior economist of Grupo Strategas Inc., Roberto Orro; Dr. Carlos Mellado; Mr. Hans Mercado, financial advisor; the administrator of health services and hospitals Ramón Alejandro Pabón, and Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico, an entity that has the mission of attracting new businesses and investment capital to the island.
"The officials made a tour of the industrial zone and lots of Canóvanas from early in the morning. The group will be preparing an economic study with all the components, which will include an analysis of the market at a local and national level, in addition to the magnitude of the industry, derivation and analysis of the product branches, especially those that help combat COVID -19. They will also present competitive and convenient municipal decrees for companies and for Canóvanas," Soto said.
Miller indicated that the initiative is aligned with the strategic development plan that Invest Puerto Rico is promoting to accelerate the island's economic transformation. He affirmed this represents a "perfect opportunity" to highlight Puerto Rico's role in ensuring the national supply chain of medicines and medical equipment.
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) advocated expanding the island's presence in the U.S. drug and medical device logistics chain, basing its decision on an analysis by the Boston Consulting group that estimated that the island could generate between $1.5 billion and $4 billion if it expands its presence in this economic sector.
The company recommended that Puerto Rico should strive to achieve congressional legislation or federal public policy based on national security to provide incentives or special treatments to economically depressed regions. Boston Consulting underscored the need to seek alternatives that help bring back the economic activity that today has been shown to depend on the Asian markets.
The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) estimated that in 2019, 40 percent of finished drugs and 80 percent of active ingredients were manufactured abroad, particularly in China and India.
85 percent of drugs in U.S. strategic reserves contain some ingredient made in China.
