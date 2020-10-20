Rep. Wilson Román urged to reopen passenger flights at the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla by December, at the latest.
The legislator's statements were issued after a public audience he requested to the Puerto Rico House Committee on Transportation, headed by José González, at the hearing room in this legislative body.
The P.R. Department of Health said that commercial flights for the airports in Aguadilla and Ponce should be on hold until January 1, 2021, as a containment measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.
In yesterday's public hearing, Ports Authority (PA) Director Joel Pizá Batiz affirmed that the facilities at the Aguadilla airport are ready to resume commercial operations, but the State government insists on reopening next year.
Reps. Román and González argued that reopening these airports would help control the large volume of passengers that could arrive in the holiday season, given that they can only travel through the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, thus forcing more people to be cramped in one space instead of distributing passengers.
Executives from JetBlue and United Airlines said at the hearing that they were ready to reinstall flights in the Rafael Hernández airport.
"I know first-hand the needs of merchants inside and outside the airport, the jobs that are being affected, but more importantly, the airport is ready to reopen with all security protocols and the airlines JetBlue and United confirmed that they are ready to operate," Román added.
