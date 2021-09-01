With the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority’s (PRASA) second capital market transaction that was successfully completed about a week ago, the Puerto Rico government is arguing that the public water utility should no longer be under the purview of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB).
PRASA never declared bankruptcy, unlike the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), but under the federal PROMESA law, all Puerto Rico government instrumentalities are under the FOMB’s oversight.
The Puerto Rico government is now arguing that the FOMB should not wait until the whole shebang is completed, but should pull out little by little, as government entities achieve solvency and obtain market access.
“Thanks to the successful implementation of fiscal, financial and operational measures over the past few years, PRASA has managed to navigate the challenges that have affected Puerto Rico since 2017 without resorting to a bankruptcy process or financial restructuring under the procedures available under PROMESA (Title III and Title VI),” said Omar J. Marrero, executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym).
“This transaction is yet another example that, despite our differences, we can work together and collaborate to achieve great results and continue moving in the right direction for the benefit of the people of Puerto Rico, including setting the stage for the Oversight Board to eliminate PRASA’s status as a covered instrumentality,” he said.
“This bond issue is one of the biggest financial achievements since the enactment of PROMESA, as it demonstrates that PRASA once again has been able to access the institutional capital markets at reasonable rates and regained market confidence,” Marrero added.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL requested a reaction from the FOMB, but officials there could not be reached as of press time.
During a press briefing, PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán Crespo reported that all of PRASA’s 2012 Series A and B bonds - known as the 2012 AB Series - were successfully refinanced. Specifically, nearly $1.8 billion from the 2012 AB Series are being refinanced through the issue of nearly $1.7 billion in bonds, as well as $209 million in premiums obtained from selling new bonds.
Among the benefits of this transaction, Pagán highlighted average debt savings of $22 million annually and debt service relief to PRASA of $570 million over the life of the refunding bonds, without increasing the total amount of its debt. The deal also provides additional support from PRASA’s bondholders towards allowing the utility to prioritize operating expenses over other obligations, including its debt. She reported that PRASA has obtained support from 74 percent of holders of its senior debt.
By combining the savings achieved following the refinancing of most of PRASA’s 2008 bonds in Dec. 2020 with the savings achieved by this transaction, the public utility is reducing its annual debt service by an average of $35 million every year and roughly $920 million in total debt service through maturity.
Pagán stated that “this refinancing of close to $1.8 billion in senior debt represents all of the bonds issued by PRASA in 2012. It is important to emphasize that this transaction does not increase our debt or extend its maturity. On the contrary, it reduces the current interest rate and outstanding balance because the bonds were issued at a premium.”
Marrero pointed out that the latest agreement “joins a previous transaction, particularly with the bonds issued in 2008, which were refinanced in Dec. 2020. Both transactions occurred at a historic moment in the market where there was high demand for this type of credit. There were not many offers for this type of product and, at the same time, there are historically low rates.
“[These are] institutional investors who not only believed in Puerto Rico and the Authority, but who redoubled and increased their financial position in PRASA, which definitely denotes the financial success that the Authority has had,” he added.
