Since the economic crisis faced by Puerto Rico in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously aggravated the local economy, Espacios Abiertos is calling for a moratorium on the island's debt repayments.
“When we analyze the international context and the situation of Puerto Rico in the light of the economic projections contained in the most recent fiscal plan, published by the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority on May 3, it becomes clear that the austerity policies proposed in all the fiscal plans certified so far have contributed to a worsening of the current crisis and, in the final analysis, the unsustainability of the public debt,” said economist and Espacios Abiertos Senior Public Policy Analyst, Daniel Santamaría Ots.
Given this new situation, Santamaría recommended that in fiscal year 2020-21, all possible resources within the budget of the government’s General Fund, in addition to those federal funds sent to the island for dealing with this crisis, be invested in making the island economy more robust and meeting its citizens’ most pressing needs — all with the purpose of overcoming the health and financial crisis created by the pandemic.
To that effect, the economist proposed that the creditors of Puerto Rico’s public debt immediately be asked to grant a moratorium or “standstill” of no less than one year, which would entail a suspension of all current payments. He insisted that this action is needed until a clearer picture can be had of the local and worldwide economic situation. Further recommendations by Espacios Abiertos are that an analysis of the sustainability of the public debt be carried out and published, to include the long-term effects of the pandemic; that austerity measures be eliminated once and for all as the guiding principle of the island’s public policies; that the audited financial statements for 2017, 2018, and 2019 be completed and published; and that a realistic and plausible macroeconomic plan be developed.
“In Puerto Rico, we should consider implementation of the kinds of relief measures for debt payments that are being promoted internationally by various groups of creditors in the private sector and by governments and multilateral organizations in different parts of the world. Economic stimulus packages and monetary policy are being combined with moratoria on the repayment of public debt to provide the fiscal space needed for dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. Puerto Rico needs a moratorium that will not further worsen the General Fund situation and needs, too, a halt to the austerity measures that are doing such great harm to the economy. Given this new pandemic scenario, we should analyze the sustainability of the public debt with integration of a macroeconomic plan and updating of the audited financial statements that will allow us to go to the capital markets in the future with guarantees,” he said.
According to Santamaría, supranational bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) agree that the current crisis, known now as the “great lockdown,” will lead to the greatest economic slowdown since the Great Depression of 1930. He noted that the government’s new fiscal plan states that the current crisis presents an unprecedented risk scenario for Puerto Rico and points toward unsustainable public debt payments.
The economist noted that “the new fiscal plan presents projections of declines in the real Gross National Product (real GNP) of -3.8% for fiscal year 2020 and -7.8% for fiscal year 2021.” He also stressed that according to the new fiscal plan, “once the structural reforms and austerity measures are implemented, Puerto Rico will face primary fiscal deficits as early as 2030, rather than 2039 as had been projected in the February 2020 fiscal plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.