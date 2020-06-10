Ever since Gov. Wanda Vázquez signed the first Executive Order that placed Puerto Rico under a lockdown starting March 15, small businesses have struggled to overcome the severe restrictions implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19. But while many have been hit hard, others have managed to reinvent their business models and, in some cases, grow amid adversity.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL interviewed several business owners from the iconic Calle Loíza area in San Juan - known for its bars, restaurants and clothing stores - to discuss how the lockdown has impacted their operations, how they managed to persevere during the emergency, and whether the government should loosen the curfew, currently in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. None of these establishments have had to close their doors due to the crisis.
YŌKO Restaurant
Many restaurants have been hurt by the coronavirus emergency measures, but perhaps less so compared to other types of establishments because they have been exempt businesses since the first Executive Order was implemented. However, YŌKO Restaurant had the peculiar disadvantage of being forced to implement the mandated restrictions having only been operating one month before the lockdown began.
YŌKO owner Yaliz Báez Rivera, who manages the restaurant along with Chef José Miguel Meléndez, explained that the Japanese food establishment opened its doors on February 13 and had to close on March 15 due to the pandemic.
However, refusing to let the circumstances overwhelm the business, she and Meléndez designed a plan to continue serving clients while simultaneously spreading the word on the new restaurant.
“Once we [initially] had to close, we spent three days locked up designing a work plan and we opened again on the 19th (of March), but only doing delivery through the Uva app and takeout, with people calling the restaurant,” Báez said, adding that the restaurant has resumed welcoming clients at the location now that the governor eased business restrictions to reactivate the economy.
To adapt to this change in the business model, YŌKO is offering two menus: one to enjoy at the restaurant and a smaller offer for delivery and takeout services. The on-site offerings include hot items that can be savored immediately after preparation; the other menu includes the usual fare of sushi, salad and tempura dishes.
The establishment regularly gets 18 orders a day for the restaurant and another 25 for delivery and takeout.
Like so many other business owners, Báez applied to multiple local and federal government incentives, but because YŌKO had only been open one month before the pandemic affected its operations, her options were limited. She couldn’t, for instance, request the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. On top of that, obtaining products for the menu became a complicated process, which also contributed to the restaurant’s renewed offering.
Despite these challenges, YŌKO has not only managed to survive, but flourish. Positive feedback and expanding clientele have ensured an organic growth, combined with a social media presence. Although some of its employees ventured in new projects, the restaurant retained employees and even created new jobs, for a staff of six people, including Báez and Chef Meléndez.
“It’s a very cool team; a very nice team. I have to say, we are very lucky in that sense. We have a very good work team—people who are willing to grow, be with us, and help each other out. We are few, but here everyone does everything, which is beautiful,” Báez said. Regarding further easing the lockdown or curfew, Báez said that, business-wise, she’s inclined to agree, but on a personal level she would rather focus on safety.
To view YŌKO's menus, visit their official Facebook page here. For more information or to make a reservation, call (787) 624-6120.
El Shop
Given the diversity in Calle Loíza, not all businesses were exempt from the restrictions in the governor’s executive orders, but innovation and creativity often comes with need. Such was the case of Raixa Sánchez, owner of El Shop alternative clothing store.
The day that Gov. Vázquez announced the first Executive Order, Sánchez knew that she had to find a loophole around the restriction if she was to save her business and provide for her seven-year-old daughter. Since she already had an online boutique, she photographed all items that were in her physical store and uploaded them to her online shop.
Although she wasn’t authorized to carry on operations at the establishment, she managed to make sales through the store’s website, which she would then send via mail or have customers pick up their purchases at her house.
“I started by mailing them and then, if they wanted to pick them ups I put a basket with a rope—I live on a second floor—and the basket was lowered by the rope and they picked it up and so on. We didn’t need to have any kind of [physical] contact,” she explained.
Although she is now able to greet visitors again in her store, Sánchez opined that it wouldn’t be a sensible decision because customers would not be allowed to try on clothing and some people are still hesitant to go out amid the coronavirus emergency. She highlighted that she has managed to persevere, thanks to a loyal clientele, whom she regards as an extended family.
Concerning government incentives, she applied to every aid announced the first week of the lockdown and she received confirmations via email, but so far she has only received the first payment of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance contained in the federal CARES Act. “It got to the point where I realized that I can’t count on government aid… I have to solve this myself and I was so anxious over the incentives that I desisted from them,” she said, adding that she runs the business by herself with assistance from a friend.
On the topic of canceling or easing the curfew, Sánchez was very vocal.
“I genuinely believe that we have been under curfew far too long. I think that they should extend it at least until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. because this island has been under curfew more than any other country. If the data they are sharing is accurate and we have flattened the curve, why are we still under curfew?… We are tired of being locked up,” she affirmed.
To view The Shop's offer, visit www.elshoppr.com.
Color Conspiracy
While some businesses were able to continue operating, others were forced to close until the government decided to gradually reactivate the economy. Color Conspiracy Tattoo Gallery, a renowned tattoo and piercing parlor, was closed for more than two months until the most recent executive order was enacted. The establishment began receiving customers again on May 26.
Marie Vargas, co-founder of Color Conspiracy, noted that the tattoo parlor—which has nearly 200,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram—had 19 employees before the virus hit the island but currently has 17 due to the pandemic’s impact.
“Our operations were drastically impacted because it was one of the last industries to be authorized to reopen,” she stated.
When the lockdown was announced, the resident artists were unable to carry on with their work, unlike El Shop’s Sánchez, who managed to keep the business running despite having to keep the physical establishment closed. Now that they are allowed to work, Vargas said that their clients’ feedback as been “incredible.”
“We feel very fortunate to have such caring people and we feel everyone’s support, as if they were part of our family; and they were anxiously waiting for our reopening. The production flow has been reduced, but mainly due to our operational system established by the [executive] order than because of client demand,” the entrepreneur explained. She added that most of Color Conspiracy’s clients are locals, but roughly 30 percent live outside the island. With a devastated tourism industry and travel concerns, this would also partially affect the business.
As has been the case for other business owners, Vargas applied for economic stimulus programs that were approved, but she hasn’t received them.
Regarding extending the curfew with the current schedule, Vargas opined that residents and businesses are ready to discard this restriction, as long as they ensure safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I believe that it is a matter of implementing measures that are directly related to the management of contagion; adding hours to our working hours will bring more benefits to the people than it will bring difficulties,” she affirmed.
For information about Color Conspiracy or to make appointments, visit www.thecolorconspiracy.com or call (787) 775-2222 or (787) 726-6371.
