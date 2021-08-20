The Autonomous Municipality of Caguas and its mayor William Miranda Torres formalized the integration of their businesses to the 'Google My Business' platform to guarantee greater visibility to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the digital universe, in addition to boosting the municipal economy.
The initiative's goal is to increase sales for municipal commerce by 1 percent, which would represent an increase of $50 million that, among other benefits, would allow the sustainability and creation of new jobs and a technological projection that ensures a promising future for Caguas.
"During the global emergency represented by the COVID-19 pandemic, locally preceded by other natural disasters, such as Hurricane Maria (2017) and earthquakes (2020), the tools of the digital world -such as videoconferences, sales, consultations, education and remote work- took on a vital relevance for the sustenance of the economy, which allowed that a large part of the businesses could maintain the operation within the new normality that surprised us at the beginning of 2020. In Caguas, during the year 2020, trade generated around $5 billion dollars, a figure that will undoubtedly increase with this new initiative to boost commercial visibility," the mayor said.
He stressed that digital tools and platforms are essential for economic sustainability, established this important initiative to attract customers from all over the island to the Cagueño trade. This integration, coordinated by the Economic Development office, formalizes the commercial presence in the two most important search platforms: Google Search and Google Maps, whose metrics reflect that four out of every five people turn to these search engines to find local information.
“We started the project by doing an investigation of the digital reality of the city's businesses. We identified if they have an account on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, if they have a website, as well as if they have created and optimized their Google My Business account. We will provide each business with their information and we will provide 12 free seminars during this year to deepen the existing platforms and strategies to increase their clientele and, finally, we will create or improve their listing on Google My Business," said Zamia Baerga, the municipality's secretary of Economic Development.
"The fact that a business has its data correctly integrated into the platform significantly increases its opportunity to expand its clientele, sales and profitability. However, more than 60 percent of entrepreneurs have not managed to have the knowledge or take the time to integrate the data of their businesses, thus losing a great opportunity with which we will be in charge of creating, updating and optimizing the company information, free of charge, of 100 percent of the businesses that are registered at the municipal level. Exact geolocation, hours of service, telephones, images, videos, offers and keywords are being uploaded by each business, improving its position in the most important search engine globally," said Pedro Juan Hernández, President of Digital Presencial LLC, the company that is in charge of implementation.
“In our Internet Society Puerto Rico Chapter, we believe in a world where the internet means an opportunity. Our volunteer activities have served as a focal point where cooperative efforts have been used to promote the Internet as a positive tool for the benefit of people around the world. Initiatives such as Caguas in Google My Business offers the merchants of [Caguas] a unique opportunity for economic growth through the use of new technological tools in a vibrant digital ecosystem that is developing in Puerto Rico and helps in the reduction of the digital gap," said Norberto Cruz Córdova, President of Internet Society Puerto Rico.
The initiative has the support of Growth Digital, Google Media Sales Representatives in Puerto Rico, who recognized this initiative of the municipality that optimizes the use of technological tools to expose and grow local businesses.
"Thanks to digital advertising, which allows geographic and demographic segmentation, for the first time in history, small and medium businesses have the opportunity to compete face-to-face with large companies," said Germán Herebia, CEO of Growth Digital. "The initiative of the Autonomous Municipality of Caguas, facilitates SMEs to cross the digital bridge and be able to take their first steps in Digital Marketing."
Initially, it will start with 2,500 businesses, but any business that is part of the Autonomous Municipality of Caguas can request the service and benefit from this new initiative by entering promocaguas.com.
