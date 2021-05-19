It has been another busy week for Puerto Rico’s Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), which has been actively dealing with the central government’s budget and another amended plan of adjustment for the commonwealth’s creditors.
Here is a roundup of the main developments:
The FOMB certified a revised budget for the current fiscal year 2021, including appropriating funds required to fund certain Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) operational reserve accounts.
The $1 billion allocation for the reserve fund was announced just as the Puerto Rico Legislature rejected a resolution that would have allocated $750 million for the same reserve fund.
According to the FOMB, the revised budget was developed by the Oversight Board pursuant to Promesa to ensure the necessary levels of working capital to operate PREPA’s electric grid and comply with the agreement between LUMA Energy, PREPA and the Public-Private Partnership Authority, by which LUMA is to assume the operation and management of PREPA’s transmission and distribution system on June 1.
The $750 million operational reserve is not a payment to LUMA Energy but a requirement under the operation and maintenance agreement that ensures PREPA would have sufficient funds to operate and pay vendors and fuel suppliers, the FOMB indicated. A significant portion of the funding will also go towards investments in the grid and reconstruction projects that will eventually be reimbursed by FEMA.
“PREPA’s lack of funds to maintain the system and inability to maintain adequate cash reserves are some of the reasons that exacerbated PREPA’s problems and inability to respond quickly to hurricanes Irma and Maria,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “The operational reserve is a critical step toward ensuring that never happens again, especially when managed by a professional operator.”
Submits Third Amended Plan of Adjustment
The FOMB also announced that announced that it filed the third amended Plan of Adjustment that reflects agreements reached with creditors after filing the second amended Plan of Adjustment on March 8, 2021.
“The agreements the Oversight Board reached with a significant number of ERS [Employee Retirement System] bondholders and clawback creditors expands the support for the Plan of Adjustment to get Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy,” Jaresko said. “The agreements that are now incorporated in the Plan of Adjustment settle years of litigation that resulted in meaningful concessions on both sides under the guidance of Judge Barbara Houser, Judge Roberta Colton and the mediation team. Consensual agreements are the best path out of bankruptcy for Puerto Rico.”
According to the FOMB, the amended plan reflects the court stipulation with certain holders of $3.2 billion in bonds issued by Puerto Rico’s Employee Retirement System. ERS bondholders will receive their share of $373 million in cash and a portfolio of investments held by ERS that is worth $70 million, resulting in a discount to ERS bonds of more than 80 percent.
The amended plan also reflects a plan support agreement with certain clawback creditors holding claims against the Puerto Rico government for monies historically conditionally appropriated to certain commonwealth instrumentalities, including the Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA) and the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority. Clawback claims will receive a Contingent Value Instrument based on potential outperformance of Puerto Rico’s 5.5 percent Sales and Use Tax relative to projections in the 2020 Certified Fiscal Plan.
The agreement with certain clawback creditors also provides a framework for the restructuring of HTA’s debt so HTA can emerge from bankruptcy and serves as a template for treatment of other asserted clawback claims of similarly situated creditors at the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority and the Metropolitan Bus Authority.
The Plan of Adjustment is anticipated to reduce the commonwealth’s debt to “affordable and sustainable” levels. The plan reduces the commonwealth’s debt from $35 billion in outstanding claims by approximately 80 percent to $7.4 billion in future debt and reduces the central government’s total debt service payments (including COFINA senior bonds) by more than 60 percent, from $90.4 billion to $34.1 billion, saving Puerto Rico almost $60 billion in debt service payments, the FOMB added.
Negotiations are continuing with general unsecured creditors and other holders of clawback claims.
FY 2022 Budget of $10.1 Billion
The announcement came as the Oversight Board submitted a “compliant” $10.1 billion General Fund fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget for the commonwealth that allocates 72 percent of funding to the priority areas of education, public safety, health, economic development and pension payments.
As per the budget submitted to the Legislature, The budget allocates $454 million for social programs, including $167 million in family and children support programs, $70 million in scholarship funds for students and medical residents, and $11 million to fight gender violence. The budget includes $15 million to hire additional school nurses and $10 million to fund the treatment of opioid addiction. The budget also includes $450 million rolled over from FY2021 to improve broadband infrastructure in rural areas.
The General Fund budget does not include special revenue funds, which are comprised of revenue the government generates from fees and services dedicated to particular uses, or federal funds. The FOMB is scheduled to certify the FY2022 budget by June 30.
