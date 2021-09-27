On Sept, 29 and 30, the Business Opportunity Exchange (BOE) will be held, with the slogan IN THIS TOGETHER, to help local businesses in Puerto Rico. The summit will be held by the Puerto Rico Minority Supplier Development Council (PRMSDC), in which the owners of certified minority companies will be able to meet with corporate purchasing executives of the main multinational companies with subcontracts with the federal government and or diversity programs to establish or strengthen business relationships.
“The Business Opportunity Exchange (BOE) is the main forum in Puerto Rico to connect minority companies with multinational corporations that seek to identify and increase industrial suppliers identified as diverse for their local supply chain. In the United States, it is becoming more and more forceful that diversity and inclusion drive the growth of companies and the economy in general, and especially in disadvantaged economically communities,” said Francisco S. Cabrera, president of PRMSDC.
This event will be held for the first time in virtual mode through the vFairs platform. Participants will connect to online events and conferences with the participation of executives representing leading companies in business models based on inclusion and diversity practices and policies. It will have an interactive exhibitor center where corporate partners and certified PRMSDC suppliers will offer their services and products, and a lounge-style area where participants can network and connect privately either through chat or video conference.
The BOE offers minority partners the opportunity to make matchmakings and corporate connections by requesting virtual one-on-one meetings with corporations for possible hires in the US and foreign markets," said Reina I. Reyes, manager of Corporate Services of the PRMSDC. "It is an event that helps to strengthen the knowledge of the diversity programs of multinational corporations and helps local entrepreneurs to better understand how they can do business with these corporations," emphasized Reyes.
According to data from the PRMSDC, over 500 entrepreneurs are certified by the organization. These companies have created and sustained more than 38,000 direct jobs in Puerto Rico, 15% of certified minority suppliers are Hispanic women whose companies sell over $ 300,000 annually and 70% of companies are small and medium-sized companies reporting over $ 3M, some exceeding $50 million in annual sales.
The forums to be held during the event will present the topics “Recovery Federal Funds; A game-changer for minority entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico? and “Leading the new global standards for minorities justice in business”. The first topic seeks to broaden the perspective of the participants to capitalize on the existing opportunities for federal funds, with a panel composed of Engineer Manuel Laboy, executive director - COR3, Efraín Maldonado, director of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Josué Rivera, U.S. Small Business Administration Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands District director.
The second plenary aims to promote racial and ethnic equity as a corporate culture and will present programs and initiatives that are being worked on in the industry to build a more equitable society. This presentation will include leaders of the pharmaceutical industry such as Anthem, Bristol Myers Squibb, Capital One and Merck.
Other speakers who will be present during the days of the event will be Reginald Layton, vice president of Supplier Diversity & Supply Chain Sustainability at Johnson Controls International and Ying McGuire, newly appointed president and chief executive officer of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, in her first visit to Puerto Rico.
The Business Opportunity Exchange is an event that brings together corporate partners of multinational companies and minority entrepreneurs dedicated to serving sectors such as pharmaceuticals, technology, finance, construction, professional services, and facilities management, among others.
Those interested in obtaining more information or registering for the event, should access the page https://boe2021.vfairs.com/ or call the telephone numbers 787-705-7756, 627-7272 ext. 922.
