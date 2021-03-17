Various sectors in Puerto Rico received the new executive order in a positive light, affirming that its measures will be key to gradually recover from the economic crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A key point is that many businesses will now be able to receive more clients on-site.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has announced that Executive Order 2020-019 is more flexible than its predecessor, and contains the fewest restrictions since the first government mandate issued to address the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March last year. According to the document, restaurants and movie theaters are allowed to fill their establishments at up to 50 percent capacity, an uptick from the former restriction of 30 percent.

Increasing client capacity in restaurants is welcomed by the industry, which has struggled throughout the pandemic. As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, a Jan. 2021 study commissioned by the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (Asore by its Spanish acronym) revealed that 38 percent of participants in the survey saw their revenues drop by more than 50 percent since the beginning of the lockdown last year, while 27 percent said theirs had decreased between 30 percent and 50 percent.

José Vázquez Barquet, president of Asore, affirmed that the industry is ready to welcome more customers while reiterating their commitment to safeguarding the health of restaurant workers and clientele.

“The new Executive Order is a step forward for the economic reactivation of the island. As one of the industries that contribute the most to strengthening the economy, we are committed to being an ally in the process of reopening the business ecosystem. We want to contribute to the standardization process in a safe, effective and fair way,” Vázquez said.

Likewise, Mayra Ramírez, marketing director of Caribbean Cinemas, asserted that this gradual reactivation proves that “we’ve been doing things right and that cinemas have never really posed a contagious danger to anyone as far as our protocols are concerned.” However, she noted that Caribbean Cinemas’ movie theaters will increase their occupancy rate case by case, ensuring compliance with the six-feet social distancing requirement.

Moreover, Ramírez said she felt “very happy and very thankful” for this expansion, especially as big Hollywood productions that had been delayed are scheduled to hit the big screen soon. As for this measure’s economic impact, she stated that “what’s good for one [business] begins to be reflected in other people or sectors as well, so it definitely helps the economy.”

Meanwhile, theater venues will be allowed to reopen at 30 percent occupancy, as the governor underscored the need to resume cultural activities. On this issue, the executive director of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture, Carlos Ruiz, said that the entity has opened its rooms for free since last summer, producing more than 150 recordings so far.

“Now with the new Executive Order, we will be able to do shows with the public, which provides greater alternatives to the performing arts industry and that little by little they can recover economically from the impact received by the closures during the pandemic. We have been preparing for this moment and we will be rigorous with prevention protocols,” Ruiz said.

Pierluisi explained that the curfew remains in place from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. “We are demanding the use of masks everywhere, we are also requiring that social distancing be followed,” the governor said, adding that businesses shall continue to operate between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. Executive Order 2020-019 came into effect on Monday, March 15, and will remain in force until Sunday, April 11.

Optimistic Health Outlook

The executive order states that there has been a decrease in infections and coronavirus-related hospitalizations, “which is why it is possible to continue making certain areas more flexible to allow recovery for the economic sector affected since the beginning of the pandemic and, at the same time, reduce stress and anxiety in people, always keeping the health of our citizens a priority.”

According to government data, at least 703,390 vaccine doses have been administered in Puerto Rico as of press time. Of these, 440,452 individuals have received the first dose, and 262,938 have been vaccinated twice. This data is collected by the Puerto Rico Electronic Immunization System and posted on the local Health Department’s COVID-19 online tracker.