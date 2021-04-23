Despite the series of negative events and the economic crisis that Puerto Rico has gone through in the last five years, the local market continues to be attractive for investments due to its resilience, the level of education in the workforce, its Caribbean environment, and the growing inventory of luxury properties.
This was established by a group of influential businesspersons from various local industries who participated in the CEO Day of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CCPR), in which they discussed their respective experiences, the areas of opportunities existing on the island, and their recommendations to invest in Puerto Rico and revitalize the economy.
The president and CEO of Popular, Ignacio Álvarez, said that “despite the crisis in Puerto Rico since it is not a market experiencing a lot of growth, Popular has never lost money with its local operations,” as it did in the U.S. mainland.
"Puerto Rico is not growing like other states or countries, but local banks have learned to make money in this economy. Many think that with everything that has happened to us our economy is going to collapse, but our economy is not weak, it is strong," he assured.
Álvarez also underscored that the economy has been formalized in the local market, which he understands is key to continue progressing. "In 2020 we increased the number of accounts by 125,000 new accounts. This is a good sign because one of the things that complicates the operations of banks in Puerto Rico is the level of economic informality, since it prevents the provision of loans that could result in economic development," he stated.
Iván Báez, director of Public Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico and president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym), said that, despite the challenges and difficulties, Puerto Rico is an ideal destination for retail stores. “Our industry generates approximately $30 billion in revenues and generates about 125,000 jobs, of which 50,000 belong to the chains we represent. Of these, 13,500 are from Walmart," he said.
Likewise, Báez highlighted the quality of the workforce and local production. The executive assured that 80 percent of the merchandise that he sells in Walmart stores is harvested, manufactured, elaborated or distributed in Puerto Rico, which represents an annual investment of $1.6 billion and $500 million in purchases.
Meanwhile, Margaret Peña Juvelier, president and founder of Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty, pointed out that the real estate market, including the luxury segment, has risen again after several years of slow activity. She pointed out that the luxury property market has exploded as a result of the tax incentives that the government offers to foreign investors.
“The luxury market a few years ago was almost non-existent on the island. There was an opportunity and we took it. It is an attractive destination for its natural beauty, educated population, cultural richness and motivation," Peña said, while noting that the average price of luxury properties that are being sold is around $4 million.
"They are looking for large properties. Before, the time on the market for these properties was a year and a half and now it is six months. The most requested areas are San Juan, Guaynabo, Río Grande, Dorado and Humacao. We recently sold a residence in Dorado at the Ritz Carlton for $18 million and another for $30 million with five offers," she added.
Moreover, Federico Stubbe, president of Prisa Group, pointed out that there are multiple development opportunities within the tourism industry, but that it is necessary to reinforce investment in the destination's marketing abroad, which is currently in managed by Discover Puerto Rico and which currently stands at around $25 million.
"Puerto Rico has a lot of opportunity for growth in tourism, which is one of the main pillars of the local economy. Currently, the stay for visits is shorter than that of other destinations. One more day we make them stay would represent an additional $750 million to the economy. We are developing projects to enhance the experience," Stubbe said.
Prisa Group has managed to build over 3,000 residential units, nine hotels between Puerto Rico and Florida —including the Dorado Beach Resort at a cost of $ 1,500 million—, the Dorado Beach Health Center, and the T-Mobile District entertainment center, among other wide-ranging projects.
At the event, the economist Chantal Benet, from Economic Intelligence, pointed out that despite natural events and the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic growth trend for the United States and the island is optimistic. "We have been seeing an improvement in the economic activity index," she pointed out.
The conclave, held in the theater of the Inter-American University Law School, also hosted: Adrián Rivera, vice president of marketing for Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers; Josen Rossi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aireko Construction; Vivian Vargas, CEO of Burea and Jim O'Drobinak, CEO and Chairman of the MCS Board of Directors.
