The federal economic injections that have entered Puerto Rico for the past year and a half - estimated at about $20 billion - have significantly boosted the sale of new and used cars on the island, which has generated concern about the industry’s future once the aid ends.

Economist Gustavo Vélez does not rule out that the current supply and demand could last for at least 20 more months. But he raised red flags over the possibility of a slowdown in the sector, given the significant sales of the moment.

This concern has been voiced by Ricardo García, president of the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), who acknowledged that for the first half of the year, sales are no longer at the historic pace they had been, “which confirms to us what we expected, that growth margins would begin to shrink and their levels are going down.”

Data provided by GUIA, which represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, shows that up to the month of June, over 60,000 new units had been sold, with a sales projection of around 110,000 units by the end of the year. Likewise, the Puerto Rico Automobile Dealers Association (PRADA) confirmed that in the first half of 2021, the island experienced a 10 percent increase in the sale of new cars and over 32 percent for used cars. According to the two organizations, the auto industry represents over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs on the island, and contributes over $500 million in taxes annually, in addition to the positive impact on many other industries.

PRADA President Julio Ortiz said there is still a lot of money on the streets in Puerto Rico and that the government continues to receive federal funds that should be converted into employment opportunities. “The challenge is for the government to carry out or continue to carry out sustainable economic development on the island. This will allow the auto industry to continue to remain stable,” he opined.

Manufacturers Wary But Ready to Handle Microchip Shortage While the local auto industry is starting to feel the effects

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the microchip shortage worldwide remains a cause for concern in the industry. Ortiz noted that this issue has “significantly” impacted inventory amid large demand, resulting in skyrocketing prices for both new and used vehicles. “Consumers are paying 15 percent to 30 percent above regular prices for used units because there are no cars available either on the island or abroad. Interest rates are still low and we do not expect this car shortage situation to stop until next summer,” he stated.

The car shortage problem intensifies when car rental companies enter the competition to purchase units. As explained by accountant Eduardo González Green, historically, car rental businesses go to auctions to sell their used cars and use the proceeds to purchase new units.

Given the shortage of vehicles, rental car companies are now going to auctions to purchase units, further reducing their availability. “Today, they are paying $3,000 to $4,000 more than the actual value of the car on the books. They are buying at a premium. As the inventory is reduced, prices continue to increase, a situation that I do not think will improve for at least the next two years,” Ortiz added.

Market Bubble Ruled Out

With the suspension in September of federal funds destined to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact, there are concerns about a possible increase in the delinquencies of car loan payments. However, Zoimé Álvarez Rubio, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Banking Association, explained that commercial banks have established, organized and regulated processes to evaluate and approve credit applications.

“In our jurisdiction, there is extensive regulation at the federal level that requires a careful analysis of the applicant’s ability to pay their loan, precisely to prevent the debtor from being subject to a foreclosure process,” Álvarez said. “This means that anyone who has been able to buy a car or property, has had to go through a strict qualification and approval process.”

She also emphasized that the credit approvals that have been given so far are not due to the financial aid granted during the pandemic. She said that although clients have benefited from these funds, they are not part of the monthly payment calculations that each person is obliged to pay.

Likewise, González said that in the absence of effective public transportation, people now prioritize paying for their cars. He also assured that the borrowing rules have not changed, nor have they been made more flexible. “Today, consumers’ credit scores have improved and those who have stayed on the island have good credit. Once the aid ends, people have to go back to work and there are jobs to meet the demand,” he said.