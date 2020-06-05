Burlington Coat Factory reopened its store in The Outlet 66 Mall in Canóvanas, having been closed from March 15 due to the Puerto Rico government's restrictions to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Visitors did long lines just to enter, given that the store is following the strict health and safety protocols decreed in the most recent executive order, which loosened restrictions on business operations as long as these complied with certain guidelines.
Thermal cameras were installed at the main entrance. Moreover, the mall reduced the number of seats at the food court and all employees are required to wear face masks and take consecutive breaks to wash their hands. Hand sanitizer dispensers were installed and are accessible to both the public and employees.
The Outlet 66 Mall is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
The Burlington establishment at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan also reopened today, according to the shopping center's list of reopenings. Plaza Las Américas is operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Visitors must make their reservations through the 'PLAZA App,' available at the App Store and Google Play.
Burlington has not announced if its other stores in Puerto Rico will also open their doors to visitors today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.