The government of The British Virgin Islands (BVI) announced new flexibilizations to their COVID-19 visitor protocols to make it more feasible for fully vaccinated tourists and residents to enter to the British territory. All fully vaccinated travelers, including minors (17 or under) that are accompanied by a parent or guardian, do not have to apply to the “BVI Gateway” portal to get an authorization form.
Visitors and residents are considered fully vaccinated when they have received a second COVID-19 vaccine no less than two (2) weeks before entry to the Virgin Islands. The vaccine must be approved by the World Health Organization.
When entering to the BVI, each vaccinated traveler and accompanied minor, must provide results of a negative PCR test or antigen rapid test no older than five days; proof of vaccination (card or otherwise) and travel medical insurance. Also, all vaccinated visitors, residents and accompanied minors must pre-register to receive an onsite rapid antigen test via the Hummingbird portal. Travelers arriving to the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport, must pre-register to take onsite test at – https://airport.bvi.care/. Travelers arriving through one of the seaports, must pre-register in either: West End Ferry Terminal – https://westend.bvi.care/ or Road Town Ferry Terminal – https://rtferry.bvi.care/.
Upon entrance, fully vaccinated travelers must take an antigen rapid test upon arrival. If the test results are negative, they will be free to enjoy the destination without restrictions.
Fully vaccinated day trippers visiting the BVI are to provide upon entry, a rapid antigen test or a RT-PCR negative test result completed between 24 to 48 hours before arrival. In addition, day trippers are to provide the results of the test, which must be negative, and deliver valid proof of vaccination (card or otherwise).
“I wish to emphasize that safety for all our residents and visitors is our highest priority. Through these measures, the Virgin Islands can be a very safe place to live and to vacation. To those who will choose to come to the beautiful Virgin Islands to holiday and for short visits, we want your stay to be memorable for the right reasons. Apart from the entry requirements, we will continue to enforce measures than includes wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, social distancing and so forth” said Natalio Wheatly, acting Premier of the BVI.
All unvaccinated or partially vaccinated visitors are still required to register and provide the relevant information to obtain the travel authorization form at: https://bvigateway.bviaa.com/.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons are required to submit the certified RT-PCR negative test result to the BVI Gateway Travel Application Portal 3 to 5 days prior to arrival. The antigen test result for these visitors will not be accepted.
