Bristol Myers Squibb Launches Zeposia

PRINCETON, N.J. - Bristol Myers Squibb announced that Zeposia (ozanimod) 0.92 mg, a new once-daily oral medication for adults for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), is now commercially available in the U.S.
Zeposia is the only approved sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator that offers appropriate RMS patients an initiation with no genetic test and no first dose observation. Before initiation of treatment with Zeposia, all patients require assessments including a recent complete blood count including a lymphocyte count (within six months or after discontinuation of prior MS therapy), an ECG to determine whether preexisting conduction abnormalities are present, a recent liver function test (within six months), and consideration of current and prior medications, including vaccinations. For patients with a history of uveitis or macular edema, an ophthalmic assessment is required.
“We are pleased to now bring Zeposia, an important new once daily treatment option, to RMS patients,” said Tina Deignan, vice president and U.S. head of immunology, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Zeposia is the first and only S1P that requires no first dose observation, which may minimize the number of interactions RMS patients need to have with healthcare practioners prior to initiating therapy during this unprecedented time of social distancing.”
You can find more information about Zeposia at https://news.bms.com/press-release/corporatefinancial-news/bristol-myers-squibb-announces-commercial-launch-and-availabil
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves. The myelin damage disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. Ultimately, the nerves themselves may deteriorate — a process that's currently irreversible.
RMS, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, is characterized by clearly defined attacks of worsening neurologic function. These attacks — often called relapses, flare-ups or exacerbations — are followed by partial or complete recovery periods (remissions), during which symptoms improve partially or completely with no apparent progression of disease.
