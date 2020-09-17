After a successful first edition, the Bravo Family Foundation –a philanthropic entity founded by Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo– announced a second open call for applying to the Rising Entrepreneurs Program with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship in Mayagüez and the western area of Puerto Rico. The applications are open to entrepreneurs who are developing their business, live in Puerto Rico or want to move to the island, are in the early or middle stage of their company and are focused mainly in technology and innovation services or products.
“We are very excited for opening a second open call for the Rising Entrepreneurs Program. We reiterate that Puerto Rico has a huge pool of human talent and our commitment is to be the starting point that contributes to the successful career of entrepreneurs. We remain firm with our desire to create an environment that provides knowledge, access and capital to help leaders strengthen innovation and technology businesses in Puerto Rico” said Orlando Bravo, managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo and founder of the Bravo Family Foundation.
“We are proud to continue with the program and also being an important part for the entrepreneurs who want to grow their business. We want to continue contributing in the developing of leaders in Puerto Rico, and we are committed in offering all the tools and counseling needed so that they can implement an effective and competitive business” added Blanca Santos, executive director of the Bravo Family Foundation.
Selected teams will receive $30,000 grant, access to the office hub of the Foundation in Mayagüez, curriculum based on the Thoma Bravo playbook, access to local mentors and from the United States, and individualized guidance from experts.
In 2019, the Bravo Family Foundation selected 10 innovative companies for their first edition of the program. They are currently in their final weeks, receiving advice from professionals in the business world, both from Puerto Rico and the United States. Because of the actual global situation, the Foundation has been developing the entrepreneurs of the first edition virtually.
In order to enroll in the program, interested parties must fill out an application that is available on the Bravo Family Foundation website. The application can be accessed through the following link: https://www.bravofamilyfoundation.org/rising-entrepreneurs/apply/. The deadline to submit is November 15, 2020. Those selected will be announced on December 15, 2020. The second edition of Rising Entrepreneurs will begin its regular curriculum on March 1, 2021 and will conclude on May 7, 2021. There will be a special summer curriculum that will begin on June 7 and will conclude on August 31. The closing activity with additional awards will be on September 23, 2021.
