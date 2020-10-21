Embracing new lifestyles and adapting to the current market is key for brands to continue resonating with consumers, who are transforming their behaviors to persevere amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wanda Montero, president of Ipsos Puerto Rico, detailed Puerto Rican consumers' behavior and current patterns at the Marketing Summit of the Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME), held online.
"We have to understand that we now live in a different world, that we had already been suffering from difficult economic situations and that there is no date for the economic crisis to end. We have to be aware of the harm consumers have suffered," Montero explained, alluding to a survey made by the firm. The study revealed that 34 percent of people have used their savings in the past months, 35 percent stopped paying some accounts, and 31 percent saw their wages reduced.
According to the Ipsos survey, eight of 10 people foresee returning to their pre-virus lifestyles as a far idea, that it could happen in 2021 or beyond. Six out of 10 people are already comfortable with the idea of visiting a restaurant or beach. however, they believe that visiting a bar, gym, or movie theater could be an option in the next six months.
Among the sectors that have seen steady growth, Montero underscored cooking products and everything related to remote work.
"Cooking became the favorite pastime of Puerto Ricans, who carry out this activity in a fun way in the company of their family. In addition, food awareness and creative ideas such as home pizza-making kits were generated. It has been interesting to see how they have interacted with brands and new categories entered households," Montero said.
Moreover, Roxana Trabanco -president of Ipsos in the Dominican Republic- said that today's consumer is much more informed and concerned for their health.
"The consumer is interested in a healthy food intake, it is important for them to stay healthy and prevention so that their body is prepared in the event of being infected with COVID-19," she affirmed.
Trabanco added that many purchases respond to the need to feel better amid the uncertainty and mental anguish that the pandemic has unleashed.
"There has been ‘revenge shopping,' which is purchases to obtain quick gratification, which is occurring more and more in all social classes. Not only in the upper class, but also in the lower income class. They think that they should buy what they always wanted to have, such as luxury cars," she stated.
The COVID-19 pandemic, she explained, has also raised social awareness about environmental issues, especially among millennials.
"Now, the most important thing is safety, health, empathy, and values. The message of the brands must be simple, constant, with positive expressions and optimistic attitudes to everything that is happening," Trabanco added.
She was echoed by Santiago Blanco, chief of Marketing and Digital officer at Arcos Dorados -company in charge of the McDonald's franchise in 21 countries in Latin America- who discussed marketing in this new era.
"Before, 45 percent of people's behavior was predictable, there was a routine that has now become volatile due to a new normal that we are adapting to, so we have to adjust business so that brands remain memorable," Blanco stated.
He argued that current trends are the reaffirmation of values, because families are closer together than ever. To this, he added hygiene, safety, and empathy towards others and a simpler life, “because we realized that we don't need so many things. Now people seek to receive more for what they pay, due to economic concern."
