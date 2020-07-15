In a recent virtual event, DDB Latina Puerto Rico presented through Les Binet, one of the world leaders in marketing effectiveness, a diagnosis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on brands and how to overcome this.
“The pandemic represents a before and after for marketing and publicity. That is what is extremely important for DDB Latina Puerto Rico, to offer our brands and the island valuable tools and information from great experts like Les Binet, to be able to make decisions aligned with our reality and for these to contribute to the brands’ stability,” said Edgardo M. Rivera, CEO of DDB Latina Puerto Rico.
Through a virtual discussion, which was based on his successful and recent white paper: “Navigating COVID-19: Survival, adaptation and recovery,” Binet explained why he defines this situation more as a war rather than a recession and offers a framework of questions and work for brands to assess the particular situation they are in so as to help them get out in a long-term, sustainable way.
According to Binet, who is the Head of Effectiveness at adam&eveDDB, this recession has three elements that make it different: it is a crisis of both supply and demand; it is difficult to predict the form that the crisis will take, since we are still in it; and it is a humanitarian crisis, so the economic factor comes second.
Given this landscape, he encourages brands to think about what their purpose is and how to achieve it rather than focusing on short-term sales. “The important thing is the ‘what you do,’” said Binet. “It is the first thing we have to think about— what can we do to overcome this crisis, how can we help.”
Moreover, Binet added that “one of the recommendations before taking action with brands is to understand the supply and demand relationship according to the current situation and use the 4Ps of marketing (price, product, point of sale and promotion) as a guide to know how the supply and demand of brands changes and evolves; and apply them according to the reality of each category and consumers.”
Price: What is the balance needed at this time? Price affects the image of the brand; therefore, it is important to be careful because consumers will remember and pass judgment.
Product: How can the combination of products and services offered be adapted?
Point of Sale: Is it possible to alter the way the product is made accessible to the consumer?
Promotion, Marketing, Advertising: This could increase the demand for the product, but its effectiveness will depend on the fulfillment of the first three marketing points.
Binet concluded his presentation stating that, “the [full] impact of the pandemic has not yet been felt, but a possible way to face the recovery for brands is to think as a ‘startup,’ where there is strong initial growth led by the increase in demand and herd effects, followed by a maturation period where growth normalizes. In both cases, you must have communication support to accelerate growth and sustain it in the long term.”
For his part, Rivera stated that “in the face of Les, brands must analyze and define how to use the 4Ps of marketing and use creativity to develop a genuine purpose of collaboration that connects them with their customers and generates meaningful connections of human value.”
