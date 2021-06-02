For many people, it’s not unheard of to work during their vacations. Harmonizing work with vacation is now easier, thanks to the new collaborative alliance between the Condado Ocean Club Hotel and the shared workspace, Base Co-Work, located in Santurce.
“For those people who want to transport their work from home to paradise, at Condado Ocean Club we have created a special offer that will allow them to enjoy the best of a stay in Puerto Rico, and complete their work tasks in a co-working urban and technological space, as is Base Co-Work. Among their affinities, both Condado Ocean Club and Base Co-Work are characterized by offering membership-based personalized services that allow each person to customize their experience, so they only have to select their preferences and we will make sure they have a spectacular few days,” said Albert Charbonneau, general manager of Condado Ocean Club.
As part of the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are not only working from home or following a hybrid schedule, but they are also remote working from paradise. Puerto Rico is part of the push to attract these remote workers by promoting the Caribbean island as the perfect destination to vacation and work at the same time. The island is targeting many Americans to come and work remotely; since Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, no passports, work visas or insurance are required for U.S. citizens.
Just 10 minutes away from Condado, Base Co-Work offers an incredible shared workspace that includes common areas, individual workspaces, state-of-the-art technology, ergonomic furniture, high-quality printing services, and constant cleaning of areas, among others services.
The minimalist and spacious setting of Base Co-Work provides a relaxed atmosphere, perfect for working and its location, in the heart of Santurce, is steps away from a variety of restaurants and coffee shops to provide a complete experience.
“At Base Co-Work, we are super excited to collaborate with the Condado Ocean Club Hotel, as it allows us to expose our co-working space to travelers from all over the world who will be able to see what it is like to work and vacation in the tropics. The best thing is that Base adapts to the needs of each person because it is open 24/7, is located very close to Condado, and has different spaces such as phone booths, hot desks, private offices and conference rooms so that they can work in comfort,” said Luis Báeck-Black, president and CEO of Base Co-Work.
For those who may not be aware of the new lingo, “hot desks,” or hot desking refers to a workspace system in which desks are used by different people at different times.
Base Co-Work is located at 1666 Ponce de León Ave. in Santurce. To learn more details about the space or to take a virtual tour, visit its website at https://basecw.com/.
The general public can enjoy the Work-Based Vacay offer! by selecting a day pass, weekly pass or work on demand using the code: WORK | BASE CODE: OCEAN10 at the time of making their reservations. This offer, which starts at $279.00 per room per night, is available from May 1 to September 30, 2021, and does not include taxes or hotel fees. For reservations, you can call 787-625-6000 or visit https://www.condadooceanclub.com/offers.
The Condado Ocean Club Hotel brings the concept of an oceanfront lifestyle in San Juan to the public. It is located at 1045 Ashford Ave. in San Juan. The venue offers 96 contemporary rooms, featuring huge floor-to-ceiling windows that provide spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and the adjacent Condado Lagoon. For more information, call 787-625-6000 or visit https://www.condadooceanclub.com.
