The main management positions of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt house San Juan hotels will now be held by three women - professionals and Puerto Ricans - as announced by José M. “Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost, the company that manages the hotels.
María Rouco will be the dual general manager for Hyatt Place Bayamón and Hyatt Place Manatí; while Dariana Mercado will be the general manager of Hyatt Place San Juan and Nívea Rivera the general manager of Hyatt house San Juan.
“Each of these professionals comes from the work teams of their respective hotels, from where they have had outstanding achievements that we recognize today with these appointments. With them at the helm, we know that the hotels are in the best hands and that our guests will receive excellent service ”, said Suárez.
María Rouco, has more than 20 years of experience in all facets of hospitality, an industry in which she has worked since 2000. She has received multiple awards, such as Hospitality Manager of the Year in 2009, when she worked as executive maintenance manager at the Dorado Beach Resort & Club; where she also won the Manager of the Year award in 2013; and the Leadership / Manager of the Year in 2015 when she served as an assistant general manager.
Before taking her current position, María managed the Hyatt Place de Manatí since 2016, a property in which she remains as manager and adds the Hyatt Place Bayamón. She is a visionary leader capable of executing detailed strategies with her team that harmonize revenue goals with excellent service.
For her part, Dariana Mercado comes to the management of Hyatt Place San Juan with a career forged mainly by the Hyatt brand, where she began work in 2014 as a sales assistant and hostess at the Hyatt Place Manatí. In 2015, she became the sales coordinator for the Hyatt house San Juan and, after 4 months, she was named assistant general manager where she won the Manager of the Year award in 2018. In her new role, Dariana wants to contribute as a leader in the development and success of the company, maintaining a productive and goal-oriented environment.
Meanwhile, Nívea Rivera is an experienced hotel operations manager with more than 20 years of professional experience that also includes Human Resources management. Nívea worked at the Hyatt Regency Cerromar and Hyatt Dorado Beach hotels between 1991 and 2006 in various facets of hospitality such as: assistant general manager, training manager and assistant reservation manager, among other positions.
Among his multiple work experiences, he was also manager of human resources at the Wyndham Río Mar Beach Resort & Spa between 2006 and 2011, and assistant general manager at the Wyndham Garden at Palmas del Mar.
In 2014, she returned to the Hyatt family as assistant general manager of Hyatt House San Juan, where she later held general management and from where she moved to the Hyatt Place Bayamón in the same position. She arrives as general manager of Hyatt house San Juan with effective leadership that has managed to build and strengthen teams through coaching, mentoring, and training over the years.
