The absence of the president of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA Local 1740), Carlos Sánchez, in the mediation process carried out by the Puerto Rico Labor Department for the labor-management conflict in the docks prevented the presentation of a proposal from the mediators to put an end to the roadblock.
This is what Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, adding that the proposal that would be presented to the parties was based on a report made by OSHA Puerto Rico officials. It was done after the hearing carried out on the docks, where they managed to clarify the doubts of both parties.
According to OSHA technical staff, the fact that operators pressed a button on a tablet as part of their duties - which has been the main controversy - does not present a safety risk.
"They are supposed to arrive at 9:30 a.m. in person to get to know a proposal that we understood would put an end to the controversy. The reason for doing it in person was so that it could be resolved on the spot. The president of the union did not appear and requested to participate through Zoom, but we know that it is not the same by Zoom. It does not allow to streamline processes in the best way," Rivera argued.
The secretary reported that although the meetings are usually held on Tuesday and Thursday, at the moment there is no follow-up date agreed between the parties.
In the absence of Sánchez, the union's legal representative, William Marrero, said that the entity did not abandon the negotiations, but that the president did not appear in person - he assured that a spokesperson usually does this - and that the Labor Department chose not to present its proposal. However, he said that the meeting was postponed until next Thursday.
"We have our objection that the mediators' proposal was not delivered. But our employees keep working and we reiterate that at the moment there is no concerted action aimed at stopping operations," Marrero stated.
However, the Luis Ayala Colón company, in charge of the operation of the San Juan Pier, said in a missive that the union ordered the employees not to carry out the electronic task that has extended the collective bargaining agreement.
Last Saturday, the deadline for the negotiations ended, which - among other things - allowed the union members to carry out the task under discussion.
"This task is simple but critical in the operation, since it guarantees that the cargo can arrive, be stored and leave the terminal with precision and efficiency in order to ensure its flow in the country's economy," said Hernán Ayala Rubio, executive vice president of Luis Ayala Colón.
Ayala Rubio warned that the "unilateral" decision of the union "forces the company to take the necessary measures," while reminding that the unionized operators were carrying out for almost two years the task of pressing the button that they now object to.
"The action they are taking of not performing the electronic task would imply paralyzing operations unless we take the necessary measures, which we would have to do because we are going to comply with not giving way to any subterfuge or direct action that jeopardizes the island's economic activity," he affirmed.
