Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González-Colón introduced bipartisan legislation to provide federal tax incentives for the manufacturing of vital medical supplies now made in foreign jurisdictions, which poses a risk to U.S. supply chain as evidenced by the pandemic caused by COVID-19.
H.R. 6443, Securing the National Supply Chain Act of 2020, would secure the national stockpile supply chain by providing incentives to economically depressed areas, also known as distressed zones, in the United States, including the territories.
The initiative would help drive the consolidation of the manufacturing industry in Puerto Rico, creating new jobs and boosting the island’s local economy.
Also sponsoring the bill is former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala (D-FL) and Representatives Rob Bishop (R-UT), Darren Soto (D-FL), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Peter King (R-NY).
The bill would provide a dollar-for-dollar credit against federal taxes to U.S. companies for fully 50 percent of wages, investments, purchases made in the areas for manufacturing the needed medical supplies and a credit of 40 percent of wages and investments and 30 percent to 40 percent of local purchases in the case of other products, with the 40 percent applying for purchases from minority businesses.
The bill works under the scope of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed into law March 27. The law requires a U.S. government study with recommendations on ensuring the domestic supply of essential medial products.
"The coronavirus pandemic has clearly shown us how the United States’ dependence on foreign jurisdictions for raw materials and products necessary for medical products and the nation’s security can put us at risk. This legislation would prevent the shortage of supplies we are experiencing for future events, while at the same time contributing to the economic development of U.S. jurisdictions in need," González said.
