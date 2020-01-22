While seismic activities continue to be documented on the southwestern region of the island, the Puerto Rico Pharmaceutical Industry Association (PIA) affirmed that the biopharmaceutical plants scattered islandwide have resumed operations, quelling concern for local and foreign patients who rely on locally-manufactured medications.

Wendy Perry, PIA’s chairwoman of the Board of Directors, explained that the PIA conducted a survey of its member companies and found that their manufacturing facilities are back in operations despite the 6.4-magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks experienced throughout January, which caused an islandwide power interruption and the destruction of multiple buildings and residential properties. According to the chairwoman, none of the manufacturing facilities suffered damages in these seismic events.

Puerto Rico has been a hub for the biopharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years. According to the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co. (Pridco), 12 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies have a presence on the island, whether it be for manufacturing, product development or distribution, among others. Some of these corporations include Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, Allergan, AbbVie, Baxter, Glaxo Smith Kline, Genentech, Sanofi, Novartis, Merck and AstraZeneca.

The 14 multinational and international research-based biopharmaceutical companies that comprise the PIA operate more than 20 facilities on the island, and supply products to millions of patients in more than 100 countries around the world. Some of these products include blood thinners, IV bags and drugs for cancer, arthritis, diabetes and heart disease.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, there was a shortage of roughly 40 medicines and IV bags. Because of the complications faced back then, the local biopharmaceutical industry implemented continuity plans to ensure that these life-saving medicines remained at a steady supply.

Perry also highlighted that most facilities have alternate power sources to continue operations until the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) can reestablish service.

“Certainly, the possibility of limitations in reliable electricity and water supply could impose some challenges, but, in most instances, we have contingency plans to address them,” the PIA said in an official statement.

Some of these corporations are supporting patients by activating emergency protocols to allow the replacement of damaged medicines, early refills and relaxing financial documentation requirements. PIA members have also joined efforts with distressed communities to provide assistance in the earthquake recovery process and to provide humanitarian assistance. Others have also pledged to provide financial aid and to donate life-saving medicines through humanitarian organizations.

“We are conscious of the importance of the medicines we produce for people around the world, and we also plan for events of this nature, maintain adequate inventories to warrant the continuous supply… The Pharmaceutical Industry Association is strongly committed to Puerto Rico and the well-being of our people and communities,” Perry affirmed.

The pharmaceutical industry employs 78,000 people in Puerto Rico and creates and sustains thousands of additional jobs by supporting several related industries, such as small businesses and professional organizations, which provide goods and services in areas such as healthcare, manufacturing components, food services, logistics, engineering, medical and legal services, banking services, insurance, transportation, and tourism, among others.

This industry is also a pivotal contributor to the local economy, representing more than 30 percent of Puerto Rico’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 60 percent of all exports.

Editor's note: A different version of this story was published on Jan. 15, 2020 on www.theweeklyjournal.com.