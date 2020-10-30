Pall Life Sciences has invested over $4.5 million in a cogeneration system that produces electrical and thermal energy at its facilities in Fajardo.
“Established in Fajardo 45 years ago, Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico reaffirms its commitment to invest on the island with a system focused on business continuity, resilience, along with its commitment to the environment in reducing carbon emissions by just a bit more than 30 percent, equivalent to 12 million pounds a year. This system will produce 1,350 kilowatts of electrical energy and 373 tons of ice water to be used in the company's air conditioning systems,” said Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy.
This project is in addition to the announcement made by the biosciences sector company in July about the construction of a new warehouse facility, with an investment of over $10 million in its local operations.
Pall Life Sciences produces technologies for the biotechnology and medical device industries such as drugs, vaccines, cell therapies, and classic pharmaceuticals.
