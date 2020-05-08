Aware of the need to maintain health controls and at the same time allow an economic reopening on the Island, the Foundation for Puerto Rico (FPR) joined a group of leaders and experts on the virtual panel yesterday: A biological barrier for Puerto Rico.

The panel served as a platform to present the concept of creating a biological barrier or frontier at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM).

A biological barrier is a system designed to identify and stop the spread and spread of potential viruses at a specific destination. The biological barrier, as defined, consists of a variety of testing methods, contact tracing, quarantine measures, and legal or regulatory requirements that travelers arriving in Puerto Rico through the LMM—and at future points of entry and exit—must comply.

Puerto Rico has been recognized as an example of prevention by taking the strictest, quickest, and earliest health measures, compared to any state in the U.S. mainland. This series of actions has reportedly allowed controlling the accelerated spread of COVID-19 on the island.

But because of these strict emergency measures, the already battered local economy has taken a blunder and tourism projects to be the sector with the highest financial losses.

However, considering how and when to start reopening Puerto Rico's economy, the same characteristic that has caused complications in the past—being an island—becomes a potential opportunity.

“Given the situation of being an island, we are one of the few places in the world where we do not have vehicular traffic, and therefore, we have the advantage of being able to control our barriers to ensure that the flow of passengers to Puerto Rico consists of healthy visitors. This is done by requiring that all passengers or residents who enter the island go through a screening protocol from the moment they arrive at the airport," FPR CEO Jon Borschow said.

He recommended that this protocol should include the integration of rapid molecular testing, effective contact tracing using technology support, and an "advanced" quarantine system for infected passengers.

Economist Vicente Feliciano said, "we need to increase our market share. The trend will be in travel within the American territory, which will give us an advantage over other destinations. Diaspora trips, which represent a continuous movement to Puerto Rico, will also support the recovery of the tourism sector."

Meanwhile, analyst Kike Cruz affirmed that Puerto Rico needs to be ready to boost its tourism economy in six months, not 18.

"We have a competitive advantage due to our geographical location. So, it is imperative to demonstrate to the visitors and the residents that Puerto Rico is a safe destination. Being ready is important," Cruz stated.