Rep. José Rivera Madera led the first public hearing of House Bill 447, which proposes to create the "Ley del logo de pescado fresco del país" (Fresh Locally-Caught Fish Logo Act) so that fishermen, restaurants and businesses that promote the fish they sell as fresh are identified with an emblem that certifies it.
One of the bill's purposes is to clarify, given the concern that the fish that is sold as fresh in Puerto Rico is not.
"It is necessary to create a tool that encourages ordinary consumers to easily recognize this type of product, such as a logo, and to continue looking for alternatives to all fishermen," said Rep. Luis Ortiz Lugo, who authored the bill.
According to Ortiz, because it is a logo that belongs to a private entity, they cannot order fresh, locally-sourced fish to be marketed with the “Made in Puerto Rico” seal. However, he proposed to use their example of success to outline a similar strategy for the sale of local fish.
For these purposes, the bill provides that the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish initials) —the government agency in charge of regulating and promoting fishing on the island— is tasked with creating a logo that facilitates the identification of the fresh fish caught locally.
In addition, the Tourism and Cooperativism Committee authorized the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, Spanish acronym), the DRNA and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to supervise, by inspecting commercial establishments, if they comply with the provisions of this legislation. Municipal governments may also monitor.
The statute also mandates that any person who uses the fresh fish logo fraudulently or for the purpose of deceiving the consumer may be punished with an administrative fine of $2,500 for the first violation and for each subsequent violation with a fine of not less than $5,000. In addition, the right to use the fresh fish logo will have an annual cost of $20.
Red Flag Raised
However, Ricardo Rivera, representing the DA, agreed with the purposes of the measure, but commented that the ban on fishermen and hoarders for the sale of fresh fish "raises serious alarms."
Rivera explained that if fishermen can only sell fresh fish exclusively to commercial establishments that only have the logo described, they will not be able to do so with other businesses that do not have the logo established by law.
"This represents an onerous burden on our fishers at a time when the industry suffers a significant shortage of commercial fishers. The number of catches of fish and shellfish show a decrease that is probably due to a reduction in the number of fishermen and a reduction in the supplies of some species," Rivera said.
According to the DA, the DRNA Commercial Fishing Program estimated that by 2017 there were only between 1,000 to 2,000 active fishermen and the retail sale of fish was estimated at $18 million.
In addition, they reported that they have 374 bona fide fishermen registered throughout the island and have received 911 new applications, of which 511 are being processed as valid.
The government entity's position on the project is that “the industry should not be further complicated and our fishermen subject to unnecessary requirements that do not pay for Puerto Rico to have a robust and sustained fishing industry. Fishing promotes food security, obtaining food with high nutritional value increases income, and it empowers rural communities."
The Department endorsed the statute, as long as the fishermen are not prohibited from selling the fresh fish to other businesses that do not have the proposed logo.
Hopes for Economic Development
Moreover, Damaris Delgado, assistant secretary of Conservation and Research of the DRNA, determined that the bill's goal is viable as a possible strategy to encourage the economy and transparency in fish sales, and agreed with the DA on the concern of the possible regulation that would be enforced on fishermen for the sale of fresh fish.
"The measure supports compliance with the Fishing Act and the presentation of commercial fishing statistics. However, we understand that the Department of Agriculture is the agency called upon to foster, promote and develop the commercial interests of Puerto Rico, including fishing, the development of the fishing industries and the promotion of its products," Delgado stated.
The DRNA affirmed that the duties and responsibilities that the project imposes on the government entity are outside its jurisdiction and recommended that DACO be consulted regarding the optimal mechanisms for supervision and compliance with the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.