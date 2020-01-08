Three weeks after Hurricane Harvey blasted Texas and the Gulf Coast, inflicting an estimated $125 billion in damages, Maria wrecked Puerto Rico causing over $100 billion in losses.
More than two years later, hazard mitigation assistance to prevent future disasters flows slowly and, due to the cumbersome reviewing process, officials from the Lone Star State and on the island have warned of the impossibility of accessing the funds allocated by Congress for the implementation of prevention plans.
To change the “glacial pace” with which FEMA administers the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX 7th District) introduced last summer the Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects (HELP) Act that modifies the eligibility requirements for mitigation assistance initiatives that don’t need an environmental waiver. Other 29 representatives, including Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González Colón, co-sponsored the bill passed by the House of Representatives on Dec. 17.
The proposed bipartisan legislation is now under review of the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
“In many cases, like in the Houston area, local municipalities want to move quickly after a natural disaster on projects like land acquisition for water detention and other small mitigation efforts that can have a tremendous impact,” Fletcher indicated last June while introducing an amendment meant to clarify the bill’s scope.
“The one size fits all approach to reviewing projects through the Hazard Mitigation Grants Program needlessly delays this mitigation work. That is why I have introduced the HELP Act, to allow land acquisition projects and simple construction projects that do not require an environmental impact statement under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to commence immediately without the risk of losing potential federal matching funds which are essential for these projects,” she added.
The Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act stipulates that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program can fund up to 75 percent of effective mitigation projects, with local municipalities and states matching the remaining 25 percent.
When the draft was debated in the House, González highlighted that its approval would “clear the path to make things happen.” In a press release after the lower house passed the bill by a vote of 407 to 9, the resident commissioner advocated for the bill’s passage.
“In the past three years, Puerto Rico, like other jurisdictions in the United States, suffered a series of unprecedented catastrophes that FEMA struggled to manage. While local governments tried to quickly embark on recovery initiatives, FEMA’s bureaucracy and the number of large-scale emergencies that it handled -at the same time- partly gave way to the slowness of the recovery. With this legislation, we seek to correct the weaknesses of the process,” she explained.
Long Road to Reconstruction
The long wait for promised federal funding goes beyond FEMA and its convoluted processes. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has deliberately delayed the disbursement of funds citing concerns over government corruption and financial mismanagement.
Despite these allegations, only a FEMA official and a contractor involved in the recovery process are facing corruption charges. Last September, U.S. prosecutors accused Ahsha Tribble, who oversaw the agency’s efforts to restore electrical power after the hurricane, of accepting helicopter rides, hotel rooms and other bribes from Donald Ellison, who was the then-president of Cobra Acquisitions, which was contracted to do the work.
After Maria, Congress allocated $40 billion for the island’s recovery and reconstruction. Up to now, $21 billion have been obligated, but only $14.8 billion have been disbursed, according to a report by the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Afaaf, by its Spanish acronym).
The analysis was presented to Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presides over the island’s bankruptcy-like process under the P.R. Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa) since the current condition could further thwart Puerto Rico’s ability to service debt.
The report noted that $6 billion from FEMA’s Public Assistance program were obligated and $4 billion were disbursed, mainly for temporary projects for the P.R. Electric Power Authority, public buildings and housing. The Individual Assistance Program for Households also approved $2.6 billion, of which $2.48 billion has been disbursed.
Hazard mitigation assistance, the issue that the HELP Act intends to fix, has not been disbursed. The Afaaf report calculated that Puerto Rico could receive approximately $3 billion through the program.
When it comes to HUD, CDBG funds earmarked for permanent projects for damaged housing, businesses and infrastructure have barely been disbursed. Congress allocated close to $20 billion, but just $1.5 billion have been obligated, and less than $400,000 have been disbursed. Lawmakers also granted $1.9 billion in CDBG funds for the improvement of the electric grids in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but no funds have been obligated so far.
In order to pressure HUD to release the funds appropriated to the island, in mid-December, House Democrats tucked a provision into the $1.4 trillion budget that denies the agency access to $19 million until the hold on the U.S. territory’s aid is lifted, reported Newsweek.
Two weeks before this move, a group of leading Democrats held a press conference to denounce the Trump Administration for illegally delaying the federal disaster aid allocated to Puerto Rico, and anticipated its intention to use mechanisms such as defunding or seeking a mandamus to compel Secretary Ben Carson to disburse the monies.
At the time, Resident Commissioner González, chair of the Puerto Rico Republican Party, announced in a press release that she had spoken with Carson to address the issue personally.
“The secretary informed the commissioner that the notices will be issued in the coming weeks, releasing the $8.2 billion in mitigation funds in tranches,” indicated the written statement.
The notices establish the guidelines for requesting the funds, and are just the first of many steps before HUD actually awards the money.
However, the wait continues. Without regard for the deadlines and rules set by Congress, Carson announced at the beginning of August that HUD would defer the disaster prevention funds to Puerto Rico, distributing the money separately from aid for nine states, due to worries over government corruption. The former neurosurgeon also revealed a plan to appointment a monitor to oversee the administration of disaster relief, a designation that is still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.