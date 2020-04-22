Municipalities in Puerto Rico, many of which have been financially struggling for years, received a blow when Law 29, which exempted the island’s 78 municipalities from paying health insurance and pensions for their own workers, was repealed last week.
It was the latest round in a battle with the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), which declared the law in violation of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa).
“The decision announced by the federal court is a bucket of cold water [for municipalities] in the midst of all this [coronavirus epidemic] emergency that we are going through,” said Javier Carrasquillo, the mayor of Cidra, in a radio interview.
“More than 40 municipalities will suffer significant reductions in their incomes, [affecting] the operations of municipalities; providing essential services to citizens will be jeopardized,” he added. “We have to find another way to meet those obligations,” he said, referring to their health insurance and pension payments.
U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain granted the Oversight Board’s requests for summary judgment on several grounds, declared Law 29 unenforceable and permanently ordered the Puerto Rico government from implementing and enforcing it. In addition, the court concluded that joint resolutions by the Puerto Rico Legislature, which reprogrammed prior year appropriations and were not certified by the Oversight Board, violated Promesa.
“This is an important decision that will support fiscal responsibility in Puerto Rico,” said the FOMB’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “Pension payments to Puerto Rico government retirees must be safe and cannot be secured by shifting costs in unsustainable ways.
“Municipalities and the central government have to each budget their own payments for their retirees responsibly and realistically. Fiscal responsibility, mandated under Promesa, is based on sound and transparent budgeting practices that ensure the government can always pay its obligations,” she said.
Jaresko noted that in the past six months alone, the Oversight Board authorized the incremental commonwealth government support of $100 million to support municipality related COVID-19-related expenses and the release of almost $15 million following the earthquakes that hit the southern part of the island earlier this year.”
Law 29 would have substantially eliminated the obligation of Puerto Rico’s municipalities to reimburse the central government for hundreds of millions of dollars in pension and healthcare costs for their own retirees and transferred those costs permanently to the Puerto Rico government.
But mayors, the Legislature and La Fortaleza said municipalities needed help to alleviate their financial burdens.
Ponce Mayor Maria “Mayita” Meléndez said that “without a doubt, [the repeal of Law 29] badly affects the operations of a large number of our municipalities and forces us to decide between complying with the Pay Go payment [for pensions] or providing basic services amid four unprecedented crises.” These would include Puerto Rico’s economic depression, which has lasted more than 12 years; Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017; the January earthquakes; and now the coronavirus epidemic.
According to the Oversight Board, despite the decline in municipal revenues and population since 2017, many municipalities neglected to adequately decrease spending. “In fact, Law 29 gave the false impression of greater ability to spend and almost all municipality budgets continued to increase in fiscal year 2020. Even when pension and healthcare costs were temporarily reduced, municipalities maintained a similar level of expenditures,” said the FOMB.
“As a result, net spending has increased in many jurisdictions, which may cause a shortfall of approximately $66 million in municipal budgets this fiscal year, a shortfall that should be mitigated by disaster-related transfers related to the pandemic and earthquakes,” the Oversight Board said in a statement.
