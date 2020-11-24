During these challenging times, the Puerto Rican woman-owned cosmetics company, Bettina Cosmetics, resumes its expansion into the mainland United States with a launch of 50 nail polish colors now available in 602 Walgreens stores across Florida. The Bettina Cosmetics nail polish line is reportedly the best-selling brand in Puerto Rico.
"It is with great pride and excitement we announce that thanks to our partnership with Walgreens, our nail polishes are now available at 738 points of sale throughout the state of Florida," said Bettina Mercado, president of the company.
The launch kicks off with "Bettina Premia tu Valor," a social initiative designed to recognize and support Latin women with inspiring stories of entrepreneurship during the pandemic.
"Bettina Premia tu Valor" will reward the stories of entrepreneurship of five Hispanic women who even in times of crisis, like those caused by the pandemic, dared to take a leap of faith and launch their companies. The initiative will initially roll out in Florida, but will eventually expand into other markets as the brand's growth progresses in the U.S.
The winners will be honored with a designated nail polish color with their company name, which will be available for sale online. All the proceeds generated from the sales of these nail polishes will go to the entrepreneurs. In addition to the naming, their story will be featured as a testimony of business success.
To enter Bettina "Premia tu Valor", participants will post a photo or video of themselves along with their success story on Facebook or Instagram tagging @bettinacosmeticsusa and @bettinacosmetics using the hashtag #BettinaCosmetics.
Although Bettina will arrive to Florida with initially 50 colors – from classic pinks, reds and nudes, to the modern and daring neons – the idea is that new colors will be introduced according to the seasons of the year. In fact, today, Bettina Cosmetics nail polish line has more than 145 colors.
"If there is something that characterizes Hispanic women, it's that they like to accentuate their natural beauty at all times. We always like to be beautiful. With Bettina Cosmetics, we want Latin women to have nail polish options beyond the traditional ones and to offer colors that match their skin color and mood," said Mercado.
The Bettina Cosmetics brand is not new to Florida. Since 2015, the products have been available at Navarro pharmacies in South Florida.
