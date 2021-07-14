Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the local economy in the southern region, which has been devastated by natural disasters and the pandemic in recent years, and helping local farmers by sharing information on new technologies and methodologies to boost their crops.
Initially stationed in Isabela since 1983, the company - then Monsanto - consolidated its operations in Juana Díaz in 2016. Between 2016 and 2018, Monsanto was acquired by Bayer, and Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico became formalized in 2019. Over the past decade, Bayer has invested $35 million in its local facility.
According to Miguel Pereira, the Puerto Rico Government Affairs lead at Bayer, their annual payroll ranges between $12 million and $14 million for more than 400 employees, while local purchases oscillate between $10 million and $12 million each year. “We are talking about a significant impact in terms of employment and local purchases in the southern region of Puerto Rico,” he said.
Moreover, Bayer continues to strengthen its plant breeding activities in Puerto Rico through investments in field operations, new breeding technologies and expanded facilities. In the last two fiscal years, these investments totaled $1 million, part of which is related to the expansion project of a smart greenhouse at the Juana Díaz site.
Pereira also informed that Bayer has partnered with the Puerto Rico Farmers Association to offer monthly educational courses, called “Farmer’s Hour,” where the company’s own agronomists and scientists provide conferences on modern agricultural practices.
“We enter this other dimension of corporate social responsibility, which is how we help the agricultural sector in Puerto Rico -especially small farmers - to learn the most advanced in terms of the use of technology in agriculture,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, during the summer months of June and July 2020, Bayer employees delivered 600 boxes of produce to residents in neighboring communities of Juana Díaz and Santa Isabel. The company procured 15,000 pounds of products from southern Puerto Rican farmers to prepare the packages. These contained Puerto Rican agricultural products such as melons, peppers, onions, bananas, plantains, mangos, squash, pineapples and papayas.
“We are strongly impacting the economy and the quality of life of the southern region of the country,” Pereira said.
Effective Crop Control
The company’s latest efforts includes sharing its success with multiple pest control methods in the hopes for both commercial farmers and home gardeners to adopt all or some of these practices and boost their production.
Carlos Ruiz, an agronomist and manager of Integrated Pest Management at Bayer in Puerto Rico, explained that integrated pest management is a strategy that combines different control methods. There is a varied range of pest control methods, such as physical, cultural, biological and chemical controls. Also, an integrated plan consists of prevention, monitoring and intervention.
Ruiz observed that in the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico, up to 30 percent of crops are destroyed by insects annually. By implementing biological methods like products whose active ingredients are bacteria, fungi, viruses or nematodes, the company had a 95 percent efficacy against those pests.
Meanwhile, up to 45 percent of crops are affected by weeds. To tackle this, Bayer uses agricultural implements such as a logger and field cultivator to control their spread. In the process, the company registered a reduction of up to 60 percent in herbicide applications in one acre of land. This also helps minimize the amounts of active ingredients in these products that go directly to the soil by up to 60 percent.
Furthermore, using data collection and analysis programs in pest monitoring has allowed Bayer to reduce the use of paper by 100 percent and has enabled the company to establish action plans and decisions to control pests more quickly. Some tech integration mechanisms employed include GPS to guide sprinklers and seeders, reducing excess water use in the process, and computer-calculated mix and dosage recipes, among others.
Looking ahead, Bayer will use drones to be more precise when monitoring and applying controls. If implemented islandwide, a technology-driven plan like this, Ruiz said, will greatly benefit crops and bolster Puerto Rico’s agricultural production.
“It is always important to mention that this strategy always seeks to be sustainable and safe for the environment and for the health of employees,” Ruiz stated.
