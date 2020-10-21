Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico, a subdivision of the German multinational pharmaceutical Bayer Corp., is raising awareness through social media about the benefits of automatic drip irrigation systems in agriculture.
Through the “Gota a Gota” campaign, Bayer Crop Science is educating farmers and local communities about efficient uses of water in agriculture, particularly through automated mechanisms.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), about 71 percent of Earth’s surface is covered by water, of which roughly 96.5 percent are oceans. That is, less than 4 percent is comprised of freshwater, apt for human consumption, and according to the team at Bayer, about 70 percent of that supply is used to support agricultural sectors.
Given that water is a limited resource and understanding the need to preserve ecological spaces amid the threat of climate change, the Puerto Rican agriculture and agricultural biotechnology industries have implemented a series of practices and technologies to use water with an efficiency rate of up to 99 percent.
Juan Valle, Agronomy manager of Field Projects at Bayer Crop Science, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the company’s focus is automatic irrigation systems, drip irrigation systems and variable frequency drives (VFDs). “Our focus is directed towards that area: automation, use of humidity sensors and VFDs, which are the pressure regulators in the pumps,” he said.
VFDs allow farmers and agricultural workers to use only the amount of water they need. Thus, Valle explained that while drip irrigation allows for water use with 90 percent efficiency, automatic drip irrigation and VFDs would allow up to 99 percent efficient water use in agricultural sectors.
This system was implemented in Bayer’s farms in 2019. Currently, nearly 40 percent of the company’s farms actually have automatic drip irrigation and VFDs, and they expect that number to increase to 65 percent or even 70 percent by the end of 2020. For these means, Valle revealed that the company plans to invest between $145,000 and $150,000.
Greenhouses, Shade Houses Optimize Resources
Valle underscored the advantages of greenhouses in agriculture, which are essentially closed spaces where farmers and agri-scientists can cultivate vegetables and crops in a controlled environment, thus allowing them to generate more produce in a smaller space than in an open field, using fewer resources.
“The maximization of the spaces inside the greenhouses provides us with an efficiency capacity 70 percent greater than that we have in open fields. Naturally, if we are able to produce the same amount of cultivation in 70 percent less space, then the need for water is lower. So, these greenhouse structures, which have super-advanced technology, allow us to be extremely efficient with the use of natural resources, especially the use of water,” Valle explained, adding that implementing the use of greenhouses has been one of Bayer Crop Science’s “greatest achievements.”
Moreover, shade houses, as the name suggests, are used to grow plants that require less sunlight, such as orchids or spinach. Valle stated that with these structures, moisture retention increases by 15 percent. In other words, plants need 15 percent less water.
Restricted Access to Water
Miguel Pereira, leader of Government Affairs at the company, clarified that companies and individuals in farming actually respond to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish initials) for their use of water, not to the P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (Prasa).
With the exception of some aquifers, none of the freshwater sources serve residential or commercial Prasa connections. Instead, the irrigation canal system in Puerto Rico is administered by Prepa’s Irrigation Division and farmers need to pay a monthly rate. Meanwhile, the DRNA establishes an amount for franchises for the extraction of water from the wells located on the farms.
“For many years, an image has been projected and there have been different groups that do not necessarily know about our industry that have alleged that the biotechnology industry in Puerto Rico has unrestricted and free access to water... and that is not correct,” Pereira affirmed. “In both cases, both Prepa and the DRNA, there are caps that you have for water consumption; you can’t consume more than what was approved in the franchise [by the DRNA] or what Prepa approved in your plan.”
With these restrictions on top of an already limited resource, Valle and Pereira hope to encourage farmers and biotech experts to use automated systems and controlled farming spaces, which they claim would also help achieve food autonomy in Puerto Rico and reduce an over-reliance on imported produce. For more information about “Gota a Gota,” visit Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bayer4CropsPR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.