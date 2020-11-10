Eager for a return to normality but mindful of new health requirements, U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. has set out the guidelines and restrictions governing the reopening of bars and nightclubs in the U.S. territory.
“We have introduced a phased structure that defines our pathway to a new normal and have taken steps forward and backward,” Motta said during a press briefing. “[W]e officially take one of those steps forward on the path to our new normal.”
Among the restrictions pertaining to bars and nightclubs reopening are:
Bars may operate for seated service only.
Serving alcohol at bar counters is prohibited.
No alcohol may be sold after 11 p.m. and all establishments must close by midnight.
Masks and facial coverings are required for all patrons unless they are seated.
The use of pool tables is allowed, as long as players wear facemasks, hand sanitizer is available for all players and cue sticks and areas around the pool table are disinfected after each game.
Live music and DJs are allowed in licensed establishments until midnight, and live bands must be set up with social distancing of at least 10 feet between the band and patrons.
Occupancy in these establishments is limited to 50 percent of their capacity set by their business license or the Fire Marshal or 100 people, whichever is less.
Cabarets remain closed.
