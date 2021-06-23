Even though bars were allowed to reopen under the current executive order addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is on a long road to recovery after spending over one year shut down.
José Raúl Aponte, president of the Puerto Rico Bartenders Association (PRBA), explained that many bartenders had to reinvent themselves professionally, causing a rampant shortage of trained personnel that is affecting these businesses. “The industry is not really prepared because so many bartenders had to learn to do something else or change their profession, and now that bars are reopening, bartenders have taken a liking to their other jobs and there are no bartenders to work,” he explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“Different business owners write to me at least three times a week asking if I can get them bartenders because they are short-staffed,” Aponte said. “There is a big shortage of bartenders. Today (Monday) they called me from the Sheraton at the Convention Center to see if I could get bartenders for activities at the hotel. What I tell everyone is to make a flyer-type ad and I can publish it on our platforms, but I can’t dedicate myself to calling bartenders,” he stated, although he added that every Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. he attends calls from bartenders to guide them on requesting government incentives.
Another issue holding back bartenders from reentering the industry is their below-minimum wage salaries, as they rely on tips to make ends meet. Aponte asserted that some of these professionals have found daytime jobs with above-minimum pay, for which returning to their previous jobs amid economic uncertainty seems like a high-risk move. Some, he said, even started their own businesses, such as food trucks or handyman services.
Moreover, tips are not a surefire means of income, considering that many other residents have also been economically affected by the pandemic. For example, even when restaurants were allowed to serve alcoholic beverages, bartenders relied on tips earned by waiters because they couldn’t service customers directly, yet waiters themselves were not generating enough tips.
However, Aponte noted that some establishments have taken notice and are offering higher salaries, such as El Conquistador, which is offering $15 an hour plus tips, yet they have had issues attracting staff.
“That is something well above what a bar pays in Puerto Rico. A bar in Puerto Rico tends to pay bartenders in hotels $8 or $9 an hour plus tips, so $15 plus tips is super good, but they still don’t get bartenders,” he stated, adding that small bars are also reeling under the economic impact.
The most affected regions to date, according to Aponte, are the Metro and Western areas -particularly San Juan- given that they typically receive a higher influx of tourists and there are more bars per capita. But while the industry is already suffering, the impact of this workforce shortage won’t be fully perceived by other sectors until the island returns to pre-pandemic operations.
“When the pandemic is really controlled and the population is almost completely vaccinated, plus the governor decides to open fully as it was before the pandemic, that is when they will feel the impact,” Aponte explained. “In fact, there are bars that are closing early because they do not have staff to work more hours. When the economy opens full blast, that’s when you will see the hole in the industry, when there is no one who wants to work for you after 10 or 11 p.m.”
A Ray of Hope
Because professional bartenders are scarce, the industry is seeking ways to attract new blood. An optimistic outlook is provided by waiters and other restaurant workers, some of whom are presently enrolled in bartending classes offered by the PRBA.
“What is moving now is that many waiters are beginning to study bartending. These are people who are already in the industry and know that bartenders are more likely to have better earnings or a higher salary than waiters because being a waiter does not require studies. Being a bartender requires some studies and the bartender is supposed to earn a little more per hour than the waiter,” Aponte affirmed.
That is, with time, the industry is expected to recover and have enough bartenders to serve growing demand, but it is more likely to do so with new talent who are currently in their formative phase.
