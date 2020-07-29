Puerto Rico’s three main banks reported better numbers for the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, as the island and the rest of the world continue to fight the novel coronavirus.
Popular Inc. reported net income of $127.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $34.3 million for Q1 of 2020.
“We reported net income of $127.6 million for the quarter, notwithstanding the challenging economic environment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and the historically low interest rate scenario. We continue to support the communities we serve during these difficult times by providing payment deferrals to more than 120,000 customers,” said Ignacio Álvarez, president and CEO of Popular.
“We are aware that there remains much uncertainty as to the future of the economy. Economic performance will continue to be tied to developments on the health front, which are very difficult to predict. If the health situation deteriorates, leading to a new round of restrictions on businesses, this will obviously hamper the economic recovery. The strength of our balance sheet, levels of capital and liquidity place us in a strong position to continue to serve our clients and weather the challenges that may lie ahead,” he added.
Popular’s results for the second quarter of 2020 reflect the impact of the continued business disruption caused by the pandemic, he indicated.
Certain measures imposed by the governments of Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland and U.S. Virgin Islands, including lockdowns, business closures, mandatory curfews and limits to public activities, were relaxed late in the second quarter of 2020 to allow for the gradual reopening of the economy, Popular said in its earnings report.
“Nevertheless, economic activity was negatively impacted by the pandemic throughout the quarter, which in turn impacted our financial results. The recent regional resurgence in the spread of the virus has also led to the reinstitution of certain restrictive health and safety measures. For example, in July 16, 2020, as a result of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases on the island, the Government of Puerto Rico scaled back measures to reopen the economy, including by further restricting non-essential business establishments and public activities,” Popular explained.
Other financial highlights for Popular include:
As of June 30, Popular had granted a loan payment moratorium to 116,226 eligible retail customers with an aggregate book value of $3.9 billion, and to 5,003 eligible commercial clients with an aggregate book value of $4.1 billion.
As of June 30, Popular had also issued more than $1.4 billion Small Business Administration (SBA) loans to small and midsize businesses under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Popular’s total assets increased by $10.0 billion during the quarter to $62.8 billion, primarily due to an increase in deposits of $9.0 billion, of which $4.2 billion were from the public sector, driven by federal and Puerto Rico government assistance programs related to the pandemic.
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio also decreased by $8.5 million from March 31, 2020.
OFG Bancorp’s positive numbers
OFG Bancorp also reporter better numbers, posting net income available to common shareholders totaling $20.2 million in Q2 2020, compared with $173,000 in the first quarter.
“As other banks did, we faced a number of COVID-19 pandemic related challenges during the second quarter, but acting promptly and with foresight, we generated excellent results,” said José Rafael Fernández, president and CEO of OFG Bancorp.
“Governments in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands shut down their respective economies in mid-March. Restrictions eased in late May, but recent spikes in contagiousness have forced Puerto Rico to scale down the flexibility. Results were also impacted by the Federal Reserve Bank 150 bps rate cut in March. All of this followed the Puerto Rico earthquakes in January and occurred while we are in the process of integrating the Scotiabank acquisition,” he added.
Among the financial highlights for OFG Bancorp were: Loan production totaled more than $500 million, including $286 million in PPP loans to more than 4,000 small and midsize businesses, exceeding the bank’s Puerto Rico market share, and “saving more than 50,000 jobs.” The PPP loans also enabled the bank to attract new accounts in this strategically important customer base, Fernández indicated.
Total core revenues were $128.2 million compared to $131.3 million in Q1 2020 and $99.2 million in Q2 2019.
Total assets of $9.93 billion increased 7.5 percent from Q1 2020 primarily due to a $574.1 million increase in cash and a $198.1 million increase in loans.
Total non-performing loans of $90.2 million declined $23.4 million year-over-year and $8.4 million quarter-over-quarter.
Fernández also said that he expects to complete the integration of Scotiabank operations as planned, by the end of the year.
First BanCorp’s strong numbers
For its part, First Bancorp reported net income of $21.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.3 million for Q1 2020.
The company noted merger and restructuring costs of $2.9 million for Q2 2020 associated with the pending acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico, which has now received the required regulatory approval.
Non-performing assets decreased by $14.0 million to $303.8 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $317.8 million as of March 31, 2020.
“Deteriorating trends in economic forecasts required an additional reserve build of $29.1 million this quarter, which impacted our bottom-line results. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $67 million in the second quarter,” said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First BanCorp.
“While the gradual reopening efforts continue, which began late in the second quarter, we are seeing resilience in our customer base. Loan origination activity picked up in June, which represented approximately 60 percent of overall quarterly originations in both the consumer and the residential portfolios.
“Our focus this quarter has been maximizing assistance to our borrowers through the CARES Act. To date, we have supported more than 6,000 commercial clients with $390 million in approved and funded SBA PPP loans,” he added.
With regard to the Banco Santander acquisition, upon closing of the transaction, FirstBank expects to have approximately $18.8 billion in assets, a $12 billion loan portfolio, $15.4 billion of deposits and an estimated 650,000 customers. In addition, FirstBank expects to have 450 ATMs, 73 branches and more than 3,500 employees across the corporation.
“We have been preparing for a strategic transaction of this magnitude and have been working diligently on integration planning. The Santander team expands our talent bench in retail, commercial and business banking,” Alemán said.
