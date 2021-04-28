Banks in Puerto Rico are continuing to benefit from the federal government’s massive stimulus packages to help individuals and businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, FirstBank and Oriental are reporting strong numbers for the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, continuing trends in the latter half of 2020.
First BanCorp reported net income of $61.2 million for Q1 2021, compared to $50.1 million for Q4 2020, and $2.3 million for Q1 2020, a marked improvement year-over-year when the pandemic first began.
Financial results for the first quarter of 2021 include a net benefit of $15.3 million recorded to the provision for credit losses, primarily related to an improving macroeconomic outlook during the quarter. In addition, during Q1 2021, First BanCorp recorded merger and restructuring costs of $11.3 million related to the Banco Santander Puerto Rico integration process and related restructuring initiatives, compared to $12.3 million for Q4 2020.
The bank said improving macroeconomic forecasts also led to a reserve release of $15 million in the first quarter of 2021. Core operating performance was strong with pre-tax pre-provision income of $86 million.
Loan origination activity was solid, reaching $1.2 billion in the first quarter. The bank also issued an additional $209 million of new Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans disbursed during the quarter.
FirstBank’s total loan portfolio declined slightly by 1 percent, or $130 million, in the first quarter. “A portion of this reduction is tied to strategies to reduce the residential mortgage loan portfolio, which declined $135 million, as well as repayments on commercial lines due to the improved liquidity of our borrowers. The consumer portfolio increased $47 million, largely driven by continued growth in the auto and lease finance segment,” said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First BanCorp.
“We expect to see a pick-up in commercial and construction activity over the next few quarters as projects underway are gaining traction. Our teams are focused on driving growth in the loan portfolio and the commercial pipeline continues to build. The geographic diversity of our franchise, specifically the Florida region, continues to provide additional opportunities for loan growth,” he added.
Total pandemic relief funding designated for Puerto Rico is currently estimated at $45 billion, equivalent to 63 percent of fiscal year 2019 GNP or 4.5 times the Puerto Rico government’s budget for fiscal year 2021, according to the bank executive. “This significant amount of stimulus continues to strengthen our customers, driving growth in deposits and also softening in loan demand in the near term. Deposits, excluding government and brokered, increased $472 million this quarter, which continues to enhance our liquidity profile.”
Alemán also pointed out that the Puerto Rico economy continues to show signs of recovery, with tourism, hotel occupancy, airline passengers, manufacturing and cement sales all showing improving trends.
Meanwhile, OFG Bancorp, reported that its total core revenues were $127.7 million compared to $132.8 million in Q4 2020. Performance metrics improved with a loan yield of 6.61 percent, return on average assets of 1.21 percent, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity of 13.11 percent, and an efficiency ratio of 60.84 percent. Credit metrics also improved as net charge-offs, delinquency rates and loan deferrals all fell.
“First quarter results reflected strong core performance based on the continued success of our strategies focusing on agility and service. Our results also reflected the federal stimulus, increased liquidity, and an improving Puerto Rico economy as more people get vaccinated,” said José Rafael Fernández, CEO of Oriental Bank.
“Our capital strategies are working well. In January, we increased the regular quarterly cash dividend 14 percent. In March, we announced the redemption of all three outstanding series of preferred stock, which will improve our capital structure, enable us to effectively deploy excess liquidity, and increase net income available to shareholders. As of Q1 2021, we more than earned back all the tangible book value per common share dilution involved in the Scotiabank acquisition significantly ahead of schedule,” he added.
