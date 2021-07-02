In commemoration of the Independence Day of the United States, several bank branches in Puerto Rico will offer service this Monday, July 5, during special hours.
In the case of Banco Popular, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the branches of Plaza las Américas, Plaza Carolina, San Patricio Mall, Barceloneta Outlets, Plaza del Sol, Las Catalinas, Humacao Este, Plaza del Caribe, and Mayagüez Mall Centro will be serving customers. The Vega Alta branch will offer services from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
FirstBank will offer services in eight branches located in shopping centers. The branches of Fajardo, Humacao, Las Catalinas I, Mayagüez Mall, Plaza Carolina, Plaza Las Américas, Ponce Centro del Sur, and Galería San Patricio will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The other branches will be closed all day, as will the FirstMortgage mortgage centers and the FirstBank Insurance Agency offices.
Moreover, five branches of Banco Santander Puerto Rico located in shopping centers will be open during special hours. The Mayagüez Mall, Plaza Carolina, Plaza Del Caribe, Plaza Del Sol, and Plaza Las Américas branches will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The other branches will be closed all day.
Meanwhile, Oriental reported that all its branches, contact centers, service centers, live tellers and headquarters will remain closed. Likewise, live ATMs will be closed on Sunday, July 4.
On Tuesday, July 6, all bank branches will open during regular hours.
