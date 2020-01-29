Fewer people are walking down the corridors at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Puerto Rico, in Old San Juan, these days.

Personal bankruptcy filing rates have been dipping for a decade, hitting the lowest point three years ago, while corporate filings have decreased in the last three years, revealed recent court statistics.

In 2017, the year Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc the island, 7,604 bankruptcy petitions were filed in comparison to 10,221 in 2016 and 12,380 in 2010. Contrary to the gloomy forecast analysts that anticipated an avalanche of cases after the deadly storm, 7,698 cases were filed in 2018, or 94 more petitions.

A year later, the downward trend returned. In 2019, 7,670 cases were filed, which constitutes a decrease of 0.3 percent and the second-lowest mark of the decade after the 25.6 percent plunge in 2017.

That slide in bankruptcy petitions coincides with the experience in the U.S., where cases also have been decreasing in the last decade. Last year, 749,654 petitions were filed across the 50 states and Washington D.C., a dive from the 1,538,033 bankruptcy petitions filed in 2010, following the period known as the Great Recession.

There are varied reasons for the light caseloads and the empty court hallways. Financial lawyers and experts on bankruptcy consulted by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL concurred that the tendency will continue and explained that the drop-off in petitions responds to a federal legislative overhaul that made the process burdensome, economic uncertainty, lack of access to credit, changes in consumer behavior and migration.

Federal courts have exclusive jurisdiction over bankruptcy cases in Puerto Rico. This means that a bankruptcy case cannot be filed in local court. The procedure is covered under Title 11 of the United States Code or the Bankruptcy Code. The majority of cases are filed under three main chapters: 7, 11 and 13. In a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding, the debtor liquidates all assets to pay off lenders, whereas, in Chapters 11 and 13, the debtor negotiates with creditors to reorganize and change the terms of the debt without having to sell off assets.

“Many of these bankruptcies, at least 30 percent, are directly associated with mortgage foreclosure proceedings. Bankruptcy is the last recourse after the other options of the loss mitigation program fail,” indicated Rafael Ferreira, a partner in the firm The Financial Attorneys.

“Consumers are more educated and are opting for mediation or direct approaches to banks and lenders. A lot of these bankruptcies amass one or two past due accounts, where there are alternatives to rehabilitate and reach an agreement with the creditor,” he added.

Mortgage foreclosures peaked at the highest level in 2016, when 5,554 homeowners lost their properties, according to data from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions. In 2017, banks foreclosed on 4,639 homes, 3,135 in 2018 and 3,765 from the beginning of 2019 until last November.

Still, bankruptcies rates are lofty for Ferreira, who warned that the elevated number of properties in process of foreclosure (13,608 until last November) could turn into a “time bomb”.

“It is a significant figure (bankruptcy rate) taking into consideration the exodus of population and the reduced labor force participation,” stated Ferreira. “I see people celebrating, but I don’t see many reasons to celebrate.”

A Change of Rules

Wilbert López Moreno, president of the Bankruptcy Commission of the P.R. Bar Association and president of the P.R. Bankruptcy Bar Association, noted that the decrease in filings began after the administration of George W. Bush enacted the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act in 2005.

“The bankruptcy process became more rigorous. The purpose of the legislation was to avoid fraud and prevent petitions under Chapter 7 because in the U.S. more people were choosing this course of action. Unlike the U.S., in Puerto Rico people treat credit with a sort of religious respect, preferring to reorganize and pay creditors than default and take the liquidation road,” López added.

The process didn’t only become more complex, it also became more costly.

“At the Legal Aid Clinic of the University of Puerto Rico’s School of Law, I saw how people have a difficult time coming up with the $335 for the filing expenses. In my private practice, I have clients that I interviewed in September and October that are showing up now,” López said.

Filing a petition under Chapter 7 costs $335, under Chapter 13 it costs $310 and under Chapter 11, $1776. Attorney fees, according to court guides cited by López, are set at a minimum of $4,000 for a Chapter 13 case and between $1,000 and $1,500 for a Chapter 7 case. The costs can increase depending on the complexity of the case.

“Petitions decreased in Puerto Rico and the U.S. while we adjusted to the changes,” said the attorney with over three decades of experience in bankruptcy proceedings.

When the housing bubble burst in 2008, followed by the closing of flexible mortgage lending banks like RG Bank, Eurobank and Doral, and consumer finance companies that offered personal loans at high-interest rates disappeared, “What remained were rigorous banks so access to credit waned,” López stated.

The lack of access to credit affected property sales. The government bankruptcy and Hurricane Maria created more instability, halting investment and affecting requests for credit.

“More than 200,000 people migrated and left behind were the poor and rich, that middle class that depends on credit began to disappear, thus resulting in decreased bankruptcy filings,” stated the president of the Bankruptcy Commission. “But foreclosures increased because people abandoned houses that had already depreciated at the beginning of the decade. Some left the island. Others surrendered their properties and moved into rented homes.”

At the same time, the consumer profile began to change. “Millennials are a conservative generation when it comes to credit. They don’t buy houses. They rent or still live with their parents. That also disrupted the credit,” the attorney said.

So, who is filing bankruptcy petitions? According to López, single mothers and the elderly, who are victims of family exploitation in some cases.

A Look at Business Bankruptcies

Humberto García, director of El Boletín de Puerto Rico, a publication dedicated to the subject of bankruptcy, pointed out that commercial bankruptcies have declined significantly in the last three years.

Until Oct. 2019, corporate filings were down 6.9 percent, with 349 petitions filed until then, the lowest mark in the last decade if the numbers don’t change. Restaurants top the list of companies with the most petitions, followed by coffee shops, construction companies, agriculture-related businesses, mini markets, beauty salons and doctors.

The cities with the highest number of petitions filed include Bayamón, Carolina, Guaynabo, Mayaguez, Ponce and San Juan.

During the same period, all petitions -personal and corporate- filed under Chapter 7 decreased, while petitions under Chapter 13 increased. García’s analysis showed that petitions to reorganize and pay creditors surged 9.1 percent and requests to liquidate fell 11.9 percent.

“Some people say that bankruptcies moved to Orlando since Puerto Ricans are migrating. But I think the main factors for the decrease are the island’s economic uncertainty and the departure of major international banks,” he said.

Like López and Ferreira, García expects the downward trend to continue. He noted that up until Jan. 23, there had only been 242 cases filed, compared with 266 for the same period last year.

“This is good news for financial institutions because it means fewer losses. For me, personally, what it denotes is a lack of economic growth on the island,” García indicated.