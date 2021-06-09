During the month of May, bankruptcies were reduced by 8.5 percent, initiating some 335 bankruptcies, equivalent to 31 less than the same period in 2020.
From January to May, 1,718 bankruptcy cases had been filed, which puts the accumulated figure 18.3 percent below the 2,102 cases registered in the same period of 2020, a downward trend that has been registered since 2019.
According to the statistics of Boletín de Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico Bulletin), most of the titles register lower numbers than last year. Most bankruptcies are filed under Title 13 -individual reorganization- with 984 cases so far this year. These bankruptcies represent 57.3 percent of the total bankruptcies filed.
In second place, there is Title 7 of the bankruptcy law -liquidation-, with 711 registered cases, which represents 41.3 percent of the bankruptcies filed. These are followed by Title 11 -restructuring-, with 20 cases, and Title 12 -for ranchers and farmers-, with three cases, one more than in 2020.
The report also specified that 89 businesses on the island have filed for bankruptcy in the past five months, mostly restaurants, lawyers, agricultural businesses, bakeries and pastry shops, and hotels.
Regarding municipalities, San Juan maintains the highest number of cases with 186 bankruptcies filed so far this year, followed by Carolina with 114 cases, Bayamón with 102, Ponce with 95, Caguas with 80, and Mayagüez with 56.
