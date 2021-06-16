The Senate of Puerto Rico accepted the proposal of the Cannabis and Hemp Committee of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) by presenting a measure that addresses the lack of banking and financial services for the cannabis industry on the island, reported PRCC President Juan Carlos Agosto.
Senate Bill 421 (S.B. 421), requested by the PRCC, was filed by Senate President José L. Dalmau Santiago, and Ponce Sen. Ramón Ruiz Nieves co-authored.
"The measure seeks to expand and strengthen the services provided by the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico to individuals and corporations, through the establishment of deposit accounts, services and banking support for emerging industries," said Teresita Santiago, president of the Cannabis and Hemp Committee.
Moreover, Agosto observed that the lack of access to banking and financial services hinders the sector's economic growth, causing most transactions to be cash only. This, he argued, increases the possibility of money diversion and tax evasion. "The situation cannot wait any longer if Puerto Rico is interested in capitalizing on the aforementioned industries," he stated in a missive.
S.B. 421 was referred to the Committee of Economic Development, Essential Services and Consumer Affairs. An amendment to Article 3 of the “Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank Act” will be evaluated to enable cash deposits and commercial transactions for emerging industries.
"In the case of medical cannabis, there are only two cooperatives that provide them with limited money deposit services. The government needs to act and provide a solution to the cash crisis that businesses face. In the past, government banks have been an alternative when newly created industries do not find support in the private sector. An example is the Bank of North Dakota, and it can serve as a starting point for the Economic Development Bank to follow the same strategy. This will cause commercial banking and the cooperative sector to feel confidence in emerging industries in Puerto Rico," Santiago affirmed.
