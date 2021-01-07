With a view to 2021 and beyond, Puerto Rico’s banking sector is calling on stakeholders and in particular the central government, to establish public policy that is focused on having a banking sector that thrives, is not overregulated and is not subject to unfair competition from outside and local financial players.
“Having a dynamic, competitive, and flourishing banking sector is not only beneficial for the banking sector itself but for the economy in general,” according to the study, “The socioeconomic contributions of the banking sector in Puerto Rico,” which was commissioned by the Puerto Rico Bankers Association.
Among the study’s recommendations, or “wish list,” included the following:
Leverage the banking network further. The banking sector channels some of the services performed by the public sector including utilities corporations. But there is a lot of margin for expanding on additional services. Many of the services and transactions performed by the Treasury Department in “colecturías” and by other agencies (e.g. Department of Transportation and Public Works, CRIM, …) could be performed in banks’ branches or through banks’ online services and call centers. That applies to both individual and business transactions.
This type of collaboration represents a win-win situation for the public sector and the banking system. Banks can charge for the services they provide and leverage potential customer contacts to cross-sell other products and strengthen their brand. The public sector can reduce expenses in customer service operations. Finally, the consumer increases the number of options it has to perform these transactions, and reduces the time spent on performing them.
Streamline and digitalize public sector transactions and databases. The quicker and seamless the interaction between banks and their customers, the larger is the multiplier effect... However, the products and services banks provide often depend on public sector processes and databases. That is the case, for example, of the title registration in the Department of Transportation and Public Works as part of the auto loan origination process, or the mortgage cancellation in the Puerto Rico property registry when a customer pays off his mortgage.
Streamlining public sector processes and having data readily available in digital format translate into lower costs for banks, and quicker and better services for the final banking customer.
Promote the bankarization of the Puerto Rico population. Based on a study performed by Gaither International, approximately 65 percent of the Puerto Rico population has a bank account. That is a high number compared to other Latin American countries and jurisdictions, but it is low compared to the United States, where financial inclusion is approximately 94 percent. The economic development literature indicates that financial inclusion is associated with a decline in a household’s likelihood of being poor and with reducing a household’s exposure to future poverty.
Any public-private sector initiatives dedicated to increasing financial inclusion in Puerto Rico could be beneficial in terms of poverty reduction in the Island. By helping and pushing families to formalize accounts with banking and other financial entities, the government will speed up and strengthen the process of sending critical funds targeted to unemployed and low and medium income households (e.g. unemployment benefits, local and federal stimulus package checks, “Programa de Asistencia Nutricional”).
Recent events with the CARES coronavirus-stimulus funds highlight the importance and necessity of having bank accounts, indicated Puerto Rico Bankers Association Executive Vice President Zoimé Álvarez-Rubio. “The [Puerto Rico] government must have a role and incentivize [banking] with measures that will increase banking use to help prevent fraud and the informal economy, which do so much damage to the island,” she said.
“Commercial banking plays an essential role in modern economies, and in our case, in the different areas of socioeconomic well-being of Puerto Rico, such as the creation of direct and indirect jobs, purchase of local products and services, and services to the government sector and management community, among others,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.