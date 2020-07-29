Along with the University of Puerto Rico, various malls, the Judicial branch and a host of other public entities, the island's main bank is closing its doors due to stormy weather.
Banco Popular has informed its clients that due to a potential tropical storm that is approaching Puerto Rico, all its branches will close at 2 p.m. today, and the rest of the bank’s operations at 3 p.m.
On Thursday, July 30, all the branches and main buildings of the institution will be closed.
TeleBanco Popular and ATMs will continue to operate, so long as electricity and telecommunications service make this possible.
All operations are expected to resume on Friday, July 31, as weather conditions allow.
To make transactions, customers can use MiBanco Móvil or visit any of Popular’s ATMs that have electricity service. Similarly, clients can obtain information by accessing www.popular.com or calling TeleBanco Popular at 787-724-3650.
