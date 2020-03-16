Faced with the crisis caused by the coronavirus, Banco Popular has taken measures to attend to affected clients and offer them guidance on the available alternatives for assistance.
“At Popular we are prepared to handle the situation and ready to support our clients. The coming days and weeks will present challenges that we have never faced. I am confident that, exercising prudence, working together and being supportive, we will overcome them and move forward, just like we have done in recent years,” said Ignacio Álvarez, Chief Executive Officer of the banking institution.
Those who are financially affected and need assistance regarding their mortgage loans, personal loans, auto loans or leases, or credit cards, should call 787-522-4945 or 1-833-221-2203. Business customers can contact their banking officers or call the Business Banking Center at 787-753-3939.
The institution urged its clients to use the bank’s drive thru windows and online services to carry out their transactions without having to visit a branch.
Álvarez also reported that, for the moment, all of Banco Popular’s branches, with the exception of five, will operate during regular hours, including those located in shopping centers.
The branches that will remain closed are San Patricio Plaza, The Mall of San Juan, Minillas (Santurce), Peñuelas, “Albergue Olímpico” in Salinas, and the University of Puerto Rico (UPR).
The institution has intensified cleaning efforts and taken additional measures, such as offering hand sanitizer and limiting the number of people inside bank branches to minimize the risk of contagion.
Any change in bank schedules and /or operations will be notified through the news media and social networks.
