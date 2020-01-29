Banco Popular’s top executive said Tuesday that 2019 was an “outstanding year” for the financial institution, as it ended fourth quarter (Q4) 2019 a net income of $166.8 million, compared to a net income of $165.3 million in Q3 2019. Its non-performing loans (NPL) portfolio also decreased by $30 million with and NPLs to loans ratio at 1.9 percent, compared to 2.1 percent in Q3 2019.
“2019 was an outstanding year during which we achieved record core earnings. During the year, we increased EPS [express payment system] and TBV [tangible book value] by 14 percent and 17 percent, respectively, and grew our customer base in Puerto Rico by 45,000 [clients], reflecting the strength of our franchise, “said Ignacio Alvarez, president and CEO of Banco Popular.
“While we exhibited strong performance throughout the year, the results for the fourth quarter reflected the cumulative impact of the three recent interest rate cuts. The reduction in rates negatively impacted our net interest income and margin for the quarter. However, the fundamentals of our business remained solid with fee income demonstrating continued strength and achieving loan growth in both Puerto Rico and the U.S.
“We continue to pursue opportunities for expense management and operational efficiencies as we implement additional investments in our people, technology and businesses to position the institution for strong and sustainable long-term results. We are proud of our accomplishments during 2019 and optimistic about our prospects for 2020,” Alvarez added.
For the coming year, the Banco Popular chief said he expects mortgage loans to go down, but those of commercial and autos to go up.
The bank’s planned capital actions for 2020 include: an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from $0.30 per share to $0.40 per share, commencing with the dividend payable in the second quarter of 2020, subject to the approval of its board of directors; and common stock repurchases of up to $500 million.
In the short term, Alvarez acknowledged that the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico will have an impact on the island’s economic performance, particularly in the areas of tourism and hospitality. “Tourism was doing really well before the earthquakes. Obviously, there has been an impact from the tremors, but this is not like Maria,” he said.
In the long term, it is important for the Puerto Rico government and the island’s private sector to instill a message of confidence that Puerto Rico is up and running. “There is an issue of risk with investors. First Hurricane Maria and now the earthquakes,” he said during a round-table discussion with several reporters.
The bank executive said he would like the Puerto Rico government to send a clear message to investors that the island is open for business. This includes talking to the CEOs and CFOs of major international corporations and “asking them ‘what do you look for when you want to invest’ and ‘what do you need to come to Puerto Rico?’” he explained. For those companies that are already here, important questions to ask would be ‘what do we need to do for you to stay here?’
“The damages are not like those of Maria… They are concentrated in the south… But if people see an increased risk in Puerto Rico because of hurricanes and earthquakes, there could be an impact,” he said. “Our electricity infrastructure is still vulnerable, but thank God, the electricity came back very quickly. People realized how vulnerable we still are,” he added.
Still, Alvarez noted that the island’s economic developed should not be hampered by natural disasters. Chile, Mexico, California, Japan and Texas also experience earthquakes, storms, tornadoes and wildfires—and yet these places do not seem to lack investment. “People need to see that our structures, our infrastructure is stable and that their investment won’t be lost,” he said. “The [earthquake] damages are localized in 16 municipalities in the south, not the whole island. This is not Maria.”
He indicated that the psychological and emotional fear of another earthquake is a big issue, as he knows of Banco Popular employees in the affected region who are still afraid to sleep in their homes.
“Fortunately, none of our employees suffered physical harm and our facilities are in sound condition. We resumed operations on the day following the earthquake and have provided uninterrupted service since then. While the impact on our operations was limited, many residents in the south suffered significant damages to their homes, many public schools remain closed and the ensuing aftershocks have made it difficult for people in the region to regain a sense of normalcy,” Alvarez said.
Other earnings highlights
Net interest income for Q4 was $467.4 million, compared to $477.0 million for the previous quarter. The decrease of $9.6 million in net interest income is mostly related to the decrease in interest rates that occurred during the third and fourth quarters of 2019. Net interest margin was 3.83 percent for the quarter, compared to 4.00 percent in the previous quarter.
Operating expenses for Q4 2019 totaled $390.6 million, an increase of $14.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by such factors as higher commissions, an increase in headcount and higher professional fees. The bank also had $1.0 million in higher credit and debit card processing volume, interchange and other expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.